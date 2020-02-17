Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes To 1765 In China; Around 2000 New Cases Reported

On Monday, the death toll from China's novel coronavirus epidemic surpassed 1,700, after 100 more people died in the country's Hubei province, which is also the centre of the epidemic. As per the Chinese government, the new death toll now stands at 1765. At least 70,400 people have now been infected nationwide in China, with most cases being recorded in Hubei, where the virus first emerged in December.

While authorities suggest the number of new cases in the province has been on a sharp decline, in its daily update, the province's health commission also reported 1,933 new cases on Monday. China began reporting a drop in new cases of the COVID-19, after witnessing a spike when the counting method for the cases changed to include people diagnosed through lung imaging. The latest cause of concern, however, has been the death of people with no travel history to China.

'Coronavirus could damage global economic growth'

On Sunday, the IMF warned that the coronavirus epidemic could damage global economic growth this year. The International Monetary Fund's managing director Kristalina Georgieva while addressing the Global Women's Forum in Dubai stated that while there may be a global decline, a sharp and rapid economic rebound could follow.

"There may be a cut that we are still hoping would be in the 0.1-0.2 percentage space," she said. She also said that the full impact of the spreading disease that has already killed more than 1,700 people would depend on how quickly it was contained.

Meanwhile, the WHO has been frequently releasing situation report on COVID-19 and have found increasing evidence that established a link between the novel coronavirus and other similar known coronaviruses. Referring to the Rhinolophus bat sub-species, the WHO said that they are abundant and widely present in Southern China, and across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

(With Agency Inputs)

