Coronavirus Outbreak: China, US Use Robots To Prevent Spread Of SARS-like Virus

As deadly coronavirus outbreak sparks fear globally, a tiny robot called 'Peanut' has been taking the internet by storm for delivering food to quarantined patients in China. The novel virus has already claimed nearly 132 lives in China with 5,974 confirmed cases in the country. However, China has been trying to prevent the spread by taking the help of Artificial Intelligence to ease the crisis. The viral video has been reportedly shot in Hangzhou where people have been arriving from Singapore-Hangzhou flight have been isolated.

According to international media reports, several robots have been deployed in the 16-storey hotel just this week to deliver food and provide housekeeping needs to the quarantines. Since the outbreak of the SARS-like virus has been unprecedented the medical officials have been trying to limit contact with the virus as well as its suspected carriers.

In the video, as per the translations, Peanut can be heard saying, “Hello everyone. Cute Little Peanut is serving food to you. Enjoy your meal. If you need anything else, please message on WeChat.”

Over 200 tourists quarantined

According to reports, nearly 200 tourists have been kept in isolation in Hangzhou in order to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. However, China is not the only country who has used AI to tackle the disease. The first person to be diagnosed with coronavirus in the US, a man in the 30's was treated by a robot along with few medical workers.

According to international media reports, the robot is equipped with a stethoscope is helping doctors take the man's vitals and communicate with him through a large screen. The patient was admitted to the special pathogens unit in a hospital in Everett, Washington last week.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has updated the global risk degree of deadly coronavirus outbreak from 'moderate' to 'high' on January 26 and also cited an error in the previous report. This comes as the novel SARS-like virus has already claimed nearly 106 lives in China with 4,515 confirmed cases as other international leaders plan to evacuate their citizens from the country. According to the National Health Commission, 976 are in serious condition. Therefore, the WHO's risk assessment for China is 'very high'.

