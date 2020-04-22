Coronavirus Outbreak: Eight Babies At Tokyo's Orphanage Test Positive

Eight babies from an orphanage tested positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo and are being monitored at the city's Saiseikai Hospital. According to reports, a nurse from the orphanage who was looking after the babies had tested positive for the virus on April 16, following which eight of the 29 infants from the orphanage also tested positive. The Saiseikai Hospital in a statement said that the eight babies are in good condition and are currently receiving treatment at the facility.

Read: Italian PM Giuseppe Conte To Unveil Reopening Plan Of Country By End Of This Week

As per reports, the orphanage underwent a deep cleaning after the nurse came out COVID-19 positive, and other staff members who developed fever were asked to self-quarantine and rest at home. Coronavirus outbreak has gripped the world by its throat and has forced many countries to go under a complete lockdown to prevent the further spread of the virus. The novel coronavirus is still a mystery for health experts and scientists across the globe who are battling hard to discover the full truth about the disease.

Read: COVID-19 Crisis: US Accuses China Of Hoarding PPE Kits And Selling Them At Higher Rates

According to data by worldometer, Japan has recorded 11,512 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, of which 281 people have lost their lives. There are currently 9,875 active infections in the country with 232 of them under critical condition. Japan has successfully treated 1,356 patients as of April 22.

Read: 'Opinion Breeds Ignorance': JK Rowling Quotes Hippocrates As Protesters Swarm US Streets

Coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has infected over 2.57 million people globally and has killed nearly 1,78,000 patients since it first broke out in December 2019. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the initial epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Other countries that are currently the worst affected are Italy, Spain, France, Iran, and the United Kingdom, where the death toll has surpassed 17,000 mark each.

Read: South Korea: People Return To Work, Public Places As Country Relaxes Lockdown Restrictions

(Image Credit: AP)