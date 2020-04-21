'Opinion Breeds Ignorance': JK Rowling Quotes Hippocrates As Protesters Swarm US Streets

The United States is currently the global hotspot for coronavirus and worst affected when it comes to the number of casualties the country has reported. However, despite being the epicentre of the disease right now, some citizens in the US are protesting on the streets of Denver demanding to revoke the lockdown and open the economy again. Author JK Rowling quoted Greek physician Hippocrates and said someone with an opinion breeds just ignorance pointing out science is the father of knowledge.

The Harry Potter writer took to her Twitter handle to share a picture from the protest. In the photo a lady can be seen shouting from inside of her car without wearing any protective gear holding a placard that says, 'Land of the free', while nurses in front of her remain immovable, with their arms crossed. Rowling tweeted the picture to show solidarity with healthcare workers who are risking their lives at the frontlines to save ours.

Science is the father of knowledge, but opinion breeds ignorance -- Hippocrates



Extraordinary photograph by Alyson McClaran pic.twitter.com/MtBRWTvKd3 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 20, 2020

The US has reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases and several states are under strict lockdown to contain the spread of the pandemic. On April 19, hundreds of protesters came out on the streets to demand ease in restrictions and to reopen the economy. Surprisingly enough, they received support from US President Donald Trump, who said some governors had gone too far in imposing the lockdown.

Coronavirus outbreak

New York City is the most affected region in the United States, where alone more than 10,000 people have lost their lives. As per the data, the total number of infected patients in the United States stands at 7,92,938, nearly four times that of Spain, which is currently the second most affected country. There are 6,78,031 active infections in the United States, of which 13,951 remain under critical conditions.

The United States has reportedly treated 72,389 patients successfully, which is a few thousand less than China, Spain and Germany. The coronavirus outbreak has infected over 2.48 million people globally and has killed nearly 1,70,000 patients since it first broke out in December 2019. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the initial epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

