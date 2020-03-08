Coronavirus Outbreak: Macao Repatriates Its 57 Nationals From Wuhan

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, Macao has reportedly repatriated 57 of its residents from the Chinese city of Wuhan. According to international media reports, the evacuees returned to the city on a chartered flight on March 7. However, one evacuee was also prevented from joining the flight as his body temperature was above Hubei immigration services' permitted maximum.

According to the government press release, the evacuees were aged from three months to 77 years old and they were immediately transferred to a public facility for a 14-day quarantine. Furthermore, they will be required to take three tests to detect any traces of the deadly coronavirus. Recently Macao also announced a mandatory quarantine on travellers from Germany, France, Spain and Japan.

The government officials reportedly said that all travellers who have been to the four countries in the past two weeks will need to undergo a 14-day quarantine in designated facilities. As per reports, Macao residents will be required to undergo quarantine at home and non-Macao residents will need to pay to stay in one of the hotels designated for quarantine. The measures will reportedly come into effect from March 8.

Death toll in China surpasses 3,000

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across more than 80 countries since December 2019. As per reports, the total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 80,696 and more than one lakh worldwide. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 3,000 and the National Health Commission also confirmed more than 45 new cases. The death toll due to the deadly virus across the world also mounted to 3,600.

According to the reports, amid mounting cases of the deadly COVID-19, China resorted to stepping up its quarantine measures on the foreign nationals as well. It also offered assistance to the countries abroad like Iran and Japan which are severely impacted by the contagion. Minister of China's National Health Commission (NHC) Ma Xiaowei told a news conference that despite some success in containing the strain of the new virus, there was a risk of the epidemic rebounding.

