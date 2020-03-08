US Reports 19 More Coronavirus Deaths, New York Declares State Of Emergency

Coronavirus epidemic claimed two more lives in Washington state taking the nationwide death toll 19 and the number of confirmed cases only in New York rose to 89 on March 7. In the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in the state.

State of emergency declaration allows expedited procurement of cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and other essential resources. It also allows expedited personnel onboarding, procurement of testing supplies and equipment, and qualified professionals other than doctors and nurses to conduct testing.

I am declaring a State of Emergency for New York amid an outbreak of #Coronavirus.



We will continue to provide updates to New Yorkers.



For more information on #COVID19, visit:https://t.co/u23HkuJln1 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 7, 2020

Read: Canada Declares Coronavirus Outbreak At Long-term Care Home

'No price gouging'

Cuomo said in a statement that the state of emergency declaration gives the administration certain powers to help local health departments that are very stressed. He added that they are also cracking down on price gouging and warned businesses of cancelling their license saying they are “very serious” about it.

Price gouging will NOT be tolerated in New York.



I’m directing @NYSConsumer to investigate reports of unfair price increases on products like hand sanitizer.



If you see price gouging, I urge you to file a complaint by calling 800-697-1220 or visit https://t.co/aNTC46WDQI — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 7, 2020

Read: Trump 'not Concerned' As Coronavirus Cases Rise In DC Area

Coronavirus epidemic has become a major concern around the world as the more than 100,000 cases have been confirmed globally. The worst affected countries are China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy with around 3,500 deaths due to COVID-19.

According to the latest report, 27 new deaths in China due to coronavirus infections have been confirmed, taking the total death toll because of the deadly virus to nearly 3,100. While most of the cases are from Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, other countries, including the United States, Iran, Italy, and South Korea, have also reported deaths related to COVID-19.

Read: Assam Quarantines 127 People After American Tourist Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Read: Over 4,000 Screened For Coronavirus At Airport On March 7: Telangana Health Official