Coronavirus Outbreak: Moscow Announces Lockdown As Cases Spike

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on March 29 announced a lockdown. The strict isolation measures confine citizens to their homes unless for a medical emergency, to travel to essential jobs, shop for food or medicines tor walk their dogs. The Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also asked authorities across the country to prepare for similar orders as the country began a ‘non-working’ week.

As per reports, Moscow has become the epicentre of the virus outbreak in Russia. The recent measure came after the Muscovites failed to follow the official recommendations by the authority to self-isolate. Currently, Russia has more than 1,800 coronavirus case and the deadly virus has claimed nearly nine lives in the country.

READ: Khabib Nurmagomedov Stuck In Russia Lockdown, Set To Miss UFC 249 Vs Tony Ferguson

Last week, in a bid to protect people from stepping out of their house, the Moscow government also announced a closure of all the cafes, shops, parks and other non-essential services. President Vladimir Putin on March 25 announced a non-working week from March 28 to April 5 to keep Russians at home. The restrictions ordered by Moscow’s Mayor are considered to be unprecedented in Moscow’s modern history and will hence, create many inconveniences, said Sobyanin in his message.

READ: Russia Announces Closure Of All Cafes, Parks To Curb Coronavirus Spread

International flights halted

Apart from the measures to shut down all public spaces, the government earlier has also ordered halting all international flights from midnight from March 27 under its decree listing new measures against the coronavirus outbreak. The decree published on March 26 orders aviation authorities to halt all regular and charter flights, with the exception of special flights evacuating Russian citizens from abroad. Russia's civil aviation agency Rosaviatsiya will halt ‘regular and charter air travel from Russian airports to airports of foreign states and back’, according to the decree published on the government's website.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 34,000 lives worldwide as of March 29. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 199 countries and has infected at least 737,204 people. Out of the total infections, 156,263 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

READ: Putin Visits Hospital As Russia Steps Up Virus Response

READ: COVID-19 Pandemic: FIDE Stops Candidates Tournament After Russia Bans Flights