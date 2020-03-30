Khabib Nurmagomedov Stuck In Russia Lockdown, Set To Miss UFC 249 Vs Tony Ferguson

While Dana White is doing everything he can to conduct UFC 249 ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’ outside US soil on April 18, Khabib vs Ferguson is once again on the verge of collapsing as Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly does not want to move out of his hometown amidst the coronavirus outbreak. After training alone for a couple of weeks at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), Khabib Nurmagomedov flew down to Dagestan (Russia) for the final weeks of his training. However, the undefeated UFC lightweight champion recently came live on Instagram and revealed that he is expected to miss out UFC 249 ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’ since he is stuck in Russia due to the government lockdown.

UFC 249 ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’: Khabib Nurmagomedov talks about Russia lockdown, says he might not fight at UFC 249

Khabib Nurmagomedov just confirmed via Instagram live that he IS IN RUSSIA #UFC249 #COVID #Lockdown pic.twitter.com/Tp2bizIUXr — Denis Geyko (@DenisGeykoRT) March 30, 2020

The undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov came live on Instagram where he interacted with his fans and addressed the current situation going around UFC 249 ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’. Though Khabib said that he is training every day for the fight, he is unsure whether he will be able to move out of Russia. The Russia lockdown has forced Khabib to stay indoors amidst the outbreak of deadly the coronavirus pandemic and it could stop him from competing at UFC 249 on April 18.

According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, the fight is slated to take place in Saudi Arabia but he might not be a part of it due to the Russia lockdown. However, UFC president Dana White has said that UFC 249 is going to happen with or without Khabib, as per the UFC lightweight champion. “Currently I am in Dagestan and I am training and preparing every day. Although I don't know what am I preparing for. Because after we came to Russia we also learned that the borders are going to be locked. Same like in the States, same like in Europe, Emirates, everywhere. The whole world is in quarantine right now." said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

