Coronavirus outbreak: Passengers don plastic suits, netizens reminded of 'Flu Fashion'

Two passengers travelling from Sydney to Hamilton Island took their battle against coronavirus a step forward by packing themselves into makeshift full-body plastic travel suits. In an unprecedented development, the deadly virus has infected over 75,600 and killed 2,126 people, with ten people outside mainland China, international media reported.

Masks, gloves and plastic coats

While it is common to see people wearing facemasks, the anonymous duo decided to take extra precautions by wearing masks, latex gloves and plastic coats. After they boarded the flight, they soon caught the attention of a fellow traveller who took to Twitter to share a short video featuring them.

Currently behind me on the plane. When you super scared of #coronavirus #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/iOz1RsNSG1 — alyssa (@Alyss423) February 19, 2020

The 3-sec-clip captured netizens' attention who then posted hilarious replies. Many were concerned about how would they avoid the infection while eating or defecating while others wrote about the fashion trend during epidemics terming their outfits as 'flu fashion.' Read it all here:

He'll have the last laugh a few months from now--when he's the only one whose lungs still work well enough to laugh. — HB in NC (@LightningNC) February 19, 2020

This is the same stuff as last flu season and the one before that. Flu fashion really needs to get with the times. We need popping colors and bold patterns for our plague outfits — some guy in jersey (@paco7320) February 19, 2020

Soon we will all be a bubble boy pic.twitter.com/QtbTjgUm9K — Mangaka J (@MangakaJuryau) February 19, 2020

" sir, can I get you anything? Drink? Pillow? Shower Curtain?" — Randomdude (@Randomd95437430) February 19, 2020

So how does he eat? How does he go to the toilet? The second you remove your mask to eat you've exposed yourself. If it isn't completely sealed then it's pointless wearing it. It's eithher full hazmat suit or nothing, there is no in between. But, if it makes you feel better💩 — MTRdefender (@MtRdefender) February 19, 2020

