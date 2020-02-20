The Debate
Coronavirus Outbreak: Passengers Don Plastic Suits, Netizens Reminded Of 'flu Fashion'

Rest of the World News

Two passengers travelling from Sydney to Hamilton Island took their battle against coronavirus a step forward by packing themselves into full-body plastic suits

Coronavirus outbreak: Passengers don plastic suits, netizens reminded of 'Flu Fashion'

Two passengers travelling from Sydney to Hamilton Island took their battle against coronavirus a step forward by packing themselves into makeshift full-body plastic travel suits. In an unprecedented development, the deadly virus has infected over 75,600 and killed 2,126 people, with ten people outside mainland China, international media reported. 

Masks, gloves and plastic coats

While it is common to see people wearing facemasks, the anonymous duo decided to take extra precautions by wearing masks, latex gloves and plastic coats. After they boarded the flight, they soon caught the attention of a fellow traveller who took to Twitter to share a short video featuring them.

Read: India''s Third Coronavirus Patient Discharged From Hospital In Kerala

Read: Failing To Buy Face Mask, Chinese Woman Dons Giraffe Costume Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The 3-sec-clip captured netizens' attention who then posted hilarious replies. Many were concerned about how would they avoid the infection while eating or defecating while others wrote about the fashion trend during epidemics terming their outfits as 'flu fashion.' Read it all here:

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: New Semester In Chinese Universities Postponed

Read: India's Third Coronavirus Patient Tests Negative; Decision On Discharge On Thursday

