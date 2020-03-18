Negative For Coronavirus, BJP's Suresh Prabhu Enters Self-quarantine Post Saudi Visit

Even after being tested negative for the novel Coronavirus, BJP lawmaker Suresh Prabhu has decided to put himself under home quarantine for the next 14 days as a precautionary measure. The former Union Minister had recently visited Saudi Arabia to attend the second Sherpas meeting last week. Soon after his return, he was tested negative, but given the asymptomatic way the virus functions, the BJP MP has decided to self-isolate himself for the next two weeks. Saudi Arabia has so far reported 171 cases of the novel virus.

'As a precautionary measure'

Suresh Prabhu in a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressed that he would not be able to attend the ongoing Parliament Sessions till the end of this isolation period. His letter read, "I wish to inform that consequent upon my return from a recent visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the Second Sherpas' Meeting for the upcoming G20 Summit in At Khobar on 10 March 2020, as a precautionary measure, even after testing negative, I have kept myself under isolation at my residence for the next 14 days in the wake of the Corona Virus spread as per advisories."

"Therefore, I would not be able to attend Parliament Sessions till the end of this isolation period. This precautionary step has been taken taking into consideration the health of all the Members of Parliament and the Parliament Staff and Visitors," it added.

Coronavirus in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has reached 148, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Along with it, three deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi, West Delhi and Mumbai respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central Government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster". Various state governments have issued their own advisories, ranging from work-from-home recommendations to closures of schools and colleges.

(With Agency Inputs)