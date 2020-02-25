Coronavirus Outbreak: Thailand Confirms Two New Cases, Kuwait Suspends Flights

Thailand confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, taking the total number of infections in the South Asian nation to 37. Sukhum Kanchanapimai, Health Ministry's permanent secretary, told a news conference on February 25 that both cases are of Thai nationals.

One of the two patients is a 31-year-old woman with a family member having a travel history of China. Sukhum said that officials are investigating other family members. The other case is of a 29-year-old male who works as a driver for Chinese tourists. While 22 patients have been cured and discharged, 15 patients are still undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s civil aviation authority has suspended all flights to and from Thailand, South Korea, and Italy after the three countries reported more cases of coronavirus. Kuwait had already suspended all its flight to and from Iraq after it reported the first case of coronavirus. The total number of infected people in Kuwait has reached five.

Read: US, South Korea To Scale Back Military Command Post Training Amid Coronavirus Dread

According to the latest report, 71 new deaths in China due to coronavirus infections have been confirmed, taking the total death toll because of the deadly virus to 2,663. While most of the cases are from Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, other countries, including Italy, Japan and the Philippines, have also reported deaths related to COVID-19.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Fourth Person From Quarantined Cruise Ship In Japan Dies

Japan has also confirmed fourth death from coronavirus on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship, docked off the Japanese coast of Yokohama. There has been a total of five deaths in Japan but one of the deaths was unrelated to the quarantined cruise.

Debate over 'pandemic'

The epidemic has not been declared as pandemic yet and the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General said that using the word ‘pandemic’ does not fit the facts. “This is not the time to focus on what word to use. That will not prevent a single infection today,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a press briefing on COVID-19.

Read: Mongolia Halts Flights From South Korea To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

Read: WHO Says It No Longer Uses 'pandemic' Category, But Coronavirus Still A Global Emergency

(With inputs from agencies)