Coronavirus Outbreak Worsens In Italy As Cases Rise To 12,462; Death Toll Soars To 827

Civil Protection Agency of Italy reportedly said that the country has witnessed a record jump of 2,313 Coronavirus cases on March 12 taking the total tally to 12,462. This is the biggest recorded jump since the spread of the virus. Angelo Borelli, head of the Italian Civil Protection Agency reportedly said that the authorities did not have all of the data for Lombardy, which is considered to be worst affected region, on Tuesday so those numbers did not fully reflect the situation.

25 billion euros allocated

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on March 11 that they will be allocating 25 billion euros (USD 28.3 billion) to fight the deadly Coronavirus outbreak that has already killed 827 people in the country. According to reports, Italy has become the epicentre of the viral outbreak in Europe and recently announced nationwide lockdown to help control the spread to the virus.

Countries could experience one or more of these scenarios in different regions or cities at the same time and should adjust and tailor their approach to the local context.

According to reports, Conte has told reporters that his government was allocating 25 billion euros in an effort to tackle the rapidly escalating health crisis. He also added that the entire allocated sum would not be used immediately. As per reports, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri has claimed that half of the allocated fund will be used immediately while the other half is held back in reserve.

On March 5, Italian officials had announced that they would be allocating a 7.5-billion-euro emergency response package but had also claimed that the amount would most likely have to increase in an effort to match the rapid spread of the coronavirus.



