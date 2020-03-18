Coronavirus: From Donating Money To Helping Elderly, Kind Acts Restore Faith In Humanity

With the increase in the number of deaths due to coronavirus that has crossed 8,000 in just a span of months, the virus seems to have brought out the best and worst of humanity. With the amount of panic spread globally regarding the disease, there are also outpourings of love and kindness that have popped up across the world.

From offering freebies to mental health support or even simple acts of kindness to cheer up a person in quarantine, COVID-19 has brought out some of the best sides of humanity in recent days.

1. Rooftop Fitness Classes

A fitness instructor in Sevilla, Spain, refused to let the deadly outbreak affect his neighbours' fitness while in quarantine. For people who are unable to hit the gym or hold regular classes, the instructor decided to give classes from his rooftop for his neighbours to follow from inside their homes.

In Seville, Spain they are not accepting #quarantine as an excuse for not working out. This fitness instructor hosts a workout from a rooftop —and people join his class from their balconies. More of humanity’s awesomeness pic.twitter.com/Aw23y2tkYi — Zoe (@zoescaman) March 15, 2020

2. Financial help

Jackson Frank, a Gonzaga University student from Spokane, Washington in the United States, took to his Twitter handle to offer monetary aid to help anyone affected by the deadly disease. Within instants of posting, the student started receiving a long list from people in need.

I don’t have a ton to offer but if you’re in need of financial support because of coronavirus, DM me or reply here. Gonna try to mobilize my following for good. — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) March 15, 2020

3. Quarantine Serenade

An adorable video of two young children, Taran Tien, 9 and Calliope Tien, 6, from Ohio, US, garnered thousands of likes on the internet recently after they serenaded their elderly quarantines neighbour with a cello performance from their porch. The two little budding cellists performed for their 78-year-old neighbour who had put herself on self-quarantine.

My elderly neighbor is self-isolating. So the neighbor kids are playing her a cello concert from her patio. pic.twitter.com/g6Nr2HNVho — Jackie Borchardt (@JMBorchardt) March 16, 2020

4. Exclusively for seniors

A grocery store in Cornwall, United Kingdom, has been opening shop early to give time to the elderly to shop without any obstacles. The store has been inviting the elderly citizens, to come to do their shopping from 8am to 8.30am every day.

Iceland Foods at Kennedy Centre, West Belfast will be opening their store between 8-9am for the elderly starting this Tuesday. The wider public are asked to respect this hour as it has been allocated for elderly people only. Would be great to see other stores now do the same 👏 pic.twitter.com/nfu5Hsz5um — Paul Doherty (@Paul_Doherty__) March 15, 2020

Read: Odisha Hoteliers Seek Govt Help In Overcoming Crisis Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: Govt Approves AirAsia Flights For Delhi, Vizag To Help Indians Stranded At Kuala Lumpur Airport

5. Helping Hand

A woman called Rebecca Mehra went viral on social media for helping an elderly couple shop for groceries when they were too afraid to go inside the store because of the deadly disease. Mehra said that she found the couple huddled in a car and too scared to go inside the store for fear of getting infected. Mehra obliged and bought the items, much to the relief of the couple.

6. Setting up a library

When a school was sent into a state of lockdown for an indefinite break, a librarian called Tom Bober decided to give children the opportunity to continue reading while at home by lending large numbers of books. Before sending the children home, Bober took all the students to the library and let them choose their favourite books.

Today I decided, with the possibility of an extended break, that we would drastically expand the number of books that’s students could check out. We had the entire school through the library by 12:45. The shelves are a mess but these kids have some great books going home. pic.twitter.com/mMGLxlqsv0 — Tom Bober (@CaptainLibrary) March 12, 2020

Read: Coronavirus: Quarantine Facilities Set Up In Several Cities With Help Of Navy & Airforce

Read: Clean Water Access For India’s Poor Spawns Virus Concerns