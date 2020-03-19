Fan Reworks Lyrics To Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' With A Coronavirus Theme

A diehard fan of the British rock band Queen has recreated the famous Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack into a Coronavirus number. Dana Jay Bein shared the lyrical composition of the song on twitter titled Coronavirus Rhapsody. Fans worldwide hailed Dana Jay for rewriting the masterpiece lyrics which Freddie Mercury penned down himself in 1975. The song featured on the album A Night at the Opera and is deemed as one of the best compositions of the band to date.
The commenters took to Twitter to share the videos attempting to sing the song as they quarantine at home due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Some even posted “multiple drafts” of the performance. Fans claimed that this was the best thing they stumbled on all day surfing the internet while bored, as they continue to remain indoor in a containment effort to stem the pathogen spread across several countries in the world.
Some even got their rock bandmates on board to perform the song with the guitar. The tweet thread is being shared forward extensively and already flaunts 425k likes and over 126.8k retweets.
I've lost my mind.— Dana Jay Bein (#DJB) (@danajaybein) March 18, 2020
I wrote Coronavirus Rhapsody:
Is this a sore throat?
Is this just allergies?
Caught in a lockdown
No escape from reality.
Don’t touch your eyes— Dana Jay Bein (#DJB) (@danajaybein) March 18, 2020
Just hand sanitize quicklyyyyy
I’m just a poor boy, no job security
Because of easy spread, even though
washed your hands, laying low
I look out the window, the curve doesn’t look flatter to me, to me
mama, just killed a man— Dana Jay Bein (#DJB) (@danajaybein) March 18, 2020
i didn’t stay inside in bed
I walked by him, now he’s dead
mama, life was so much fun
but now I’ve caught this unforgiving plague
... Okay I had to #CoronaVirusRhapsody pic.twitter.com/1j2pkKncij— 🔥I’m Gonna Rock It!!🤘 (@RoAnnaSylver) March 18, 2020
Shooting my shot.— Aaron Bailey (@aaroncbailey) March 19, 2020
My first draft at a quick cover of the new hit single “Coronavirus rhapsody” https://t.co/KJeZTxEdVk pic.twitter.com/unn0HHiPXB
Second draft. Getting better pic.twitter.com/iMFrJ6NCtz— Aaron Bailey (@aaroncbailey) March 19, 2020
Dude this is not only the best thing I’ve seen all day but also the best Bohemian Rhapsody parody I have ever seen!! Thank u so much for making this!! I had such a fun time sing reading this out loud to myself 😂🤣— 🎶🐉Bluboltra🐉🎶 (@Boltraart) March 18, 2020
I just had my best friend Tonya Abernathy sing your lyrics, part 1 (because they are so great!!!) pic.twitter.com/koMeu4F7ka— Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) March 19, 2020
I did this! 😜🎶😁https://t.co/ryblJwfX1a— Claire Behind The Hair Blue Tick (@urmumsausername) March 18, 2020
Lyrics too good not to sing out loud 😅 pic.twitter.com/o0z28U90oT— Yang L (@why_lei) March 19, 2020
some friends and I got real excited about this, and want to make a video of all our friends working from home around the world singing this in tiled video screens, as a love note to all the health care workers out there. We'd love to have you sing with us.— Nathan (@touchthesun) March 19, 2020
This is honestly one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen— Thomas of the Blue Rose (@C0dedDragonborn) March 19, 2020
