Fan Reworks Lyrics To Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' With A Coronavirus Theme

Rest of the World News

The commenters took to Twitter to share videos attempting to sing the song as they quarantine at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

A diehard fan of the British rock band Queen has recreated the famous Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack into a Coronavirus number. Dana Jay Bein shared the lyrical composition of the song on twitter titled Coronavirus Rhapsody. Fans worldwide hailed Dana Jay for rewriting the masterpiece lyrics which Freddie Mercury penned down himself in 1975. The song featured on the album A Night at the Opera and is deemed as one of the best compositions of the band to date.

Online performances sweep in

The commenters took to Twitter to share the videos attempting to sing the song as they quarantine at home due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Some even posted “multiple drafts” of the performance. Fans claimed that this was the best thing they stumbled on all day surfing the internet while bored, as they continue to remain indoor in a containment effort to stem the pathogen spread across several countries in the world.

Some even got their rock bandmates on board to perform the song with the guitar. The tweet thread is being shared forward extensively and already flaunts 425k likes and over 126.8k retweets. 

First Published:
