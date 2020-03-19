Fan Reworks Lyrics To Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' With A Coronavirus Theme

A diehard fan of the British rock band Queen has recreated the famous Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack into a Coronavirus number. Dana Jay Bein shared the lyrical composition of the song on twitter titled Coronavirus Rhapsody. Fans worldwide hailed Dana Jay for rewriting the masterpiece lyrics which Freddie Mercury penned down himself in 1975. The song featured on the album A Night at the Opera and is deemed as one of the best compositions of the band to date.

Online performances sweep in

The commenters took to Twitter to share the videos attempting to sing the song as they quarantine at home due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Some even posted “multiple drafts” of the performance. Fans claimed that this was the best thing they stumbled on all day surfing the internet while bored, as they continue to remain indoor in a containment effort to stem the pathogen spread across several countries in the world.

Some even got their rock bandmates on board to perform the song with the guitar. The tweet thread is being shared forward extensively and already flaunts 425k likes and over 126.8k retweets.

I've lost my mind.



I wrote Coronavirus Rhapsody:



Is this a sore throat?

Is this just allergies?

Caught in a lockdown

No escape from reality. — Dana Jay Bein (#DJB) (@danajaybein) March 18, 2020

Don’t touch your eyes

Just hand sanitize quicklyyyyy

I’m just a poor boy, no job security

Because of easy spread, even though

washed your hands, laying low

I look out the window, the curve doesn’t look flatter to me, to me — Dana Jay Bein (#DJB) (@danajaybein) March 18, 2020

mama, just killed a man

i didn’t stay inside in bed

I walked by him, now he’s dead

mama, life was so much fun

but now I’ve caught this unforgiving plague — Dana Jay Bein (#DJB) (@danajaybein) March 18, 2020

Shooting my shot.



My first draft at a quick cover of the new hit single “Coronavirus rhapsody” https://t.co/KJeZTxEdVk pic.twitter.com/unn0HHiPXB — Aaron Bailey (@aaroncbailey) March 19, 2020

Second draft. Getting better pic.twitter.com/iMFrJ6NCtz — Aaron Bailey (@aaroncbailey) March 19, 2020

Dude this is not only the best thing I’ve seen all day but also the best Bohemian Rhapsody parody I have ever seen!! Thank u so much for making this!! I had such a fun time sing reading this out loud to myself 😂🤣 — 🎶🐉Bluboltra🐉🎶 (@Boltraart) March 18, 2020

I just had my best friend Tonya Abernathy sing your lyrics, part 1 (because they are so great!!!) pic.twitter.com/koMeu4F7ka — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) March 19, 2020

I did this! 😜🎶😁https://t.co/ryblJwfX1a — Claire Behind The Hair Blue Tick (@urmumsausername) March 18, 2020

Lyrics too good not to sing out loud 😅 pic.twitter.com/o0z28U90oT — Yang L (@why_lei) March 19, 2020

some friends and I got real excited about this, and want to make a video of all our friends working from home around the world singing this in tiled video screens, as a love note to all the health care workers out there. We'd love to have you sing with us. — Nathan (@touchthesun) March 19, 2020

This is honestly one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen — Thomas of the Blue Rose (@C0dedDragonborn) March 19, 2020

