Harry Styles' Most Memorable Moments From One Direction Music Videos

Harry Styles is one of the most popular music artists working today. He was a part of the famous boy band, One Direction. Styles along with four other mates started the band years ago and won the hearts of more than a million fans with their music videos. Listed below are some of Harry Styles's best moments from One Direction music videos.

Harry Styles' best moments from One Direction music videos

1) Best Song Ever

The song, Best Song Ever was released in 2013 by One Direction. Best Song Ever is one of the most popular songs of the band together. The song was written by Wayne Hector; John Ryan; Ed Drewett and Julian Bunetta. In the video, Harry Styles is seen along with his four other mates. Harry steals the show with his simple and classic look.

2) What Makes You Beautiful

This is one of the first songs by the band, One Direction. In the video, Harry is seen with his pals. Fans can see Harry in a different light back compared to back then when they had just started off. The video showcases the love the pals have for each other and towards this one common girl. The video was out in 2011.

3) Kiss You

This is another hit song from One Direction. Here the boys are seen playing, laughing and having fun while they express their love for a girl. The music video came out in 2013. Zayn, Nail, Harry, Louis, and Liam all have their separate verses that make the song extra special.

4) Midnight Memories

This is another song from the band which is noted for its music video. Harry Styles and the boys get quirky with the song. The lyrics are sensitive and throw light on various subjects. Harry is seen jumping off and bringing the party to life.

