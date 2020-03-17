The Debate
Coronavirus Scare: Australian Couple Recreates Cancelled Cruise Vacation In Living Room

Rest of the World News

Though coronavirus might have created panic across the globe, it seems that the deadly disease could not sink the celebratory spirits of a couple in Australia

Updated On:
Coronavirus scare: Australian couple recreates cancelled cruise vacation in living room

Though coronavirus might have created panic across the globe, it seems that the deadly disease could not sink the celebratory spirits of a couple in Australia who celebrated their anniversary at home after their cruise got cancelled due to the pandemic outbreak. 

Cruise vacation in living room

Jane Trill’s parents, Norma and Dave who were about to celebrate their 53 years of togetherness on a 10-day cruise to the Pacific Islands, recreated the beautiful experience from the comfort of their own living room. Jane who wanted to cheer her parents amid such hustle and bustle, simulated the trip using a video of an ocean and sound of a cruise on the television screen. 

Jane shared a video of the experience on her Twitter handle where her parents can be seen chilling in bathrobes on reclining lounge chairs while sipping wine from their glasses. 

Kerala Couple Ties Knot Wearing Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Scare

COVID-19: 4 Lock Up Couple Under Self-quarantine In Flat; Held

As soon as the adorable video went viral, the Twitterati stormed the social media with their hot takes and delighted comments on the same. One of the users extended his best wishes across and thanked Jane for spreading positivity amid such negativity doing rounds due to the outbreak, while another user chimed in and considered the video as making the best use of the resources and situations.

“Doomsday prepping in style,” quipped another Twitter user. One of the users spotted a toilet paper in the video and made a witty comment that the folks might be travelling with a toilet paper to which Jane was quick enough to reply and expressed her happiness on being able to bring smile on the faces with her adorable video.

There were several other users and friends who congratulated the couple on the special day with their beautiful messages.

After receiving such overwhelming response from the people, Jane joked around and said that she might come up with a follow-up video where their parents have arrived at their destination and she also advised people to stay safe in these hours of uncertainty.

Doctor Who Treated Coronavirus-infected Man Tests Positive

Assam Couple Admitted To Hospital After Developing Coronavirus-like Symptoms

First Published:
COMMENT
