Coronavirus scare: Australian couple recreates cancelled cruise vacation in living room

Though coronavirus might have created panic across the globe, it seems that the deadly disease could not sink the celebratory spirits of a couple in Australia who celebrated their anniversary at home after their cruise got cancelled due to the pandemic outbreak.

Cruise vacation in living room

Jane Trill’s parents, Norma and Dave who were about to celebrate their 53 years of togetherness on a 10-day cruise to the Pacific Islands, recreated the beautiful experience from the comfort of their own living room. Jane who wanted to cheer her parents amid such hustle and bustle, simulated the trip using a video of an ocean and sound of a cruise on the television screen.

Jane shared a video of the experience on her Twitter handle where her parents can be seen chilling in bathrobes on reclining lounge chairs while sipping wine from their glasses.

As soon as the adorable video went viral, the Twitterati stormed the social media with their hot takes and delighted comments on the same. One of the users extended his best wishes across and thanked Jane for spreading positivity amid such negativity doing rounds due to the outbreak, while another user chimed in and considered the video as making the best use of the resources and situations.

I love this. — Lorne Crabtree (@1crabby2) March 17, 2020

this is called...making lemonade when life gives you lemons...🙃 — paula davies (@dixiebelle7891) March 16, 2020

“Doomsday prepping in style,” quipped another Twitter user. One of the users spotted a toilet paper in the video and made a witty comment that the folks might be travelling with a toilet paper to which Jane was quick enough to reply and expressed her happiness on being able to bring smile on the faces with her adorable video.

Nice! I see your folks have their toilet paper too! 😆 👍 stay safe & well! — Tonkatsu (@TonkatsuBC) March 15, 2020

Thank you! I love that this video has spread some light in these uncertain times. 🥰 — Jane (@janeytrill) March 15, 2020

There were several other users and friends who congratulated the couple on the special day with their beautiful messages.

This is gold!! Happy anniversary to Norma and Dave...xx 🥂 #staysafe — Fi Sheppard (@fi_shep) March 16, 2020

After receiving such overwhelming response from the people, Jane joked around and said that she might come up with a follow-up video where their parents have arrived at their destination and she also advised people to stay safe in these hours of uncertainty.

Hi, yes, I took this footage on Friday of my parents in their apartment. The response has been so overwhelming that we were thinking of a follow up video where they arrive at their destination. 🤣 — Jane (@janeytrill) March 15, 2020

