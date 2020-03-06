Scientists Reveal Dogs And Cats Cannot Pass On Coronavirus, But Can Test Positive

Scientists have recently revealed that pet dogs and cats cannot transmit the novel coronavirus on to humans, but they can test positive for low levels of the bacteria if they catch it from their owners. According to the reports, Hong Kong's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department quarantined a dog that tested positive for the virus on February 27 using the canine's nasal and oral cavity samples.

Pets cannot pass on virus

A spokesperson of the department reportedly said that currently there is no evidence that pet animals can be a source of infection of COVID-19. As per the reports, scientists suspect the virus originated in bats before transmitting into other species. School of Public Health of The University of Hong Kong, the College of Veterinary Medicine and Life Sciences of the City University of Hong Kong and the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) experts have agreed that the dog has a low level of infection and it is "likely to be a case of human-to-animal transmission."

According to the reports, another dog that was quarantined tested negative for the virus and will further be tested before being released. The department also suggested that any pets including dogs and cats, test positive for the virus should be put under quarantine. The pet owners are advised to maintain good hygiene including washing hands before and after handling animals.

China confirmed 32 more deaths

Meanwhile, China confirmed 32 more deaths from the new coronavirus outbreak on March 5 taking the country's total tally to more than 3,000 with the number of new infections slightly increasing. At least 3,013 people have died so far across the nation in the outbreak that first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, in December, as per reports. Most of the deaths have been recorded in Wuhan i.e. 2,305, which has been under complete quarantine since late January.

