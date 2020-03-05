Coronavirus Outbreak: Anees Bazmee To Parineeti Chopra, B-town Has Taken Safety Measures

The Coronavirus outbreak has affected the nitty-gritty of the Hindi film industry. With more than 26 positive cases in the country, Bollywood director like Anees Bazmee and production house like T-Series are taking regulatory actions to prevent the outspread of the disease. In a recent interview with an online portal, director Anees Bazmee talked about Cornavirus scare, and the preventive measures his team is taking on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Bollywood director Anees Bazmee on dealing Coronavirus while shooting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The interview published on an online portal reveals that Anees Bazmee is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow. The movie that features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead, will soon shift its sets to Mumbai. Meanwhile, in the Lucknow set, director Bazmee is taking care of all the safety standards. He reveals that cast and crew of the film are taking several precautionary measures like wearing masks, using sanitisers, among others.

He further revealed that the makers of the film are choosing its outdoor shooting locations with extreme care. Meanwhile, many Bollywood actors have taken to social media to talk about Coronavirus outbreak that has reportedly affected the lives of about 3000 people globally. Actors like Parineeti Chopra and Sunny Leone have also opened up about the Coronavirus. Here is what they had to say.

Parineeti Chopra and Sunny Leone on Coronavirus

Popular Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra took to her social media to express her views on Coronavirus. The social media post shared on February 10, 2020, has Parineeti wearing a mask. In the social media post, she wrote: "Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys. #Coronavirus #StaySafe."

Reportedly Sunny Leone was one of the first Bollywood celebrities to talk about the Coronavirus on social media. Wearing a mask along with her husband Daniel Webber, the actor wrote: "Safe is the new COOL with @dirrty99 !! Don’t be ignorant about what is happening around you or think the Coronavirus can’t affect you! Be smart and be safe! #india #coronavirus."

