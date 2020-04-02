Coronavirus: Spain reports 950 fatalities in a single day, death toll crosses 10,000

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Spain passed 10,000 on April 2. The hard-hit country again reported its highest number of deaths in a single day since the outbreak began, with the total rising to 10,003 among 110,238 infections. Spain recorded its deadliest day on March 31 with 849 deaths in one day, dampening hopes it could have passed the peak of the crisis that has debilitated the country for weeks, as per reports. At least 10,003 people have now died after testing positive for coronavirus in Spain, according to Health Ministry data released.

The new numbers came after the United Kingdom and the United States also reported their highest number of deaths in a single day since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus death toll in the UK rose by 563 in 24 hours, according to the health ministry, a record jump that brought the total to 2,352. The US, meanwhile, has recorded 884 coronavirus deaths in a single day, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy, with the virus so far claiming 10,003 lives, although the rate of new infections continued its downward trend, health ministry figures showed. The surge in the number of confirmed cases has brought Spain’s highly appreciated universal health care system to its knees. More than 5,400 healthcare workers alone, around 12 per cent of the overall cases in Spain, have been infected by the novel coronavirus due to the lack of sufficient protective equipment, as per reports.

Struggle to contain the spread

The Spanish government is struggling to contain the virus spread as the country has the third-highest death toll. The country is also facing a massive shortage of protective gear for medical professionals and staff. The authorities have also signed a multi-million euro contract with China to procure medical supplies. Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa said that the government signed a contract with China worth 432 million euros, as per reports.

