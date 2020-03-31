Coronavirus: Spain Registers A Record Single-day death Toll of 849 in 24 Hours

Spain has reportedly registered a record single-day death toll of 849 from the novel coronavirus within the past 24 hours. The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 disease now stand at 94,417 in the country, while 8,189 total fatalities have occurred so far, according to John Hopkins university data. Spain has recorded the second-highest death toll worldwide, after Italy.

The surge in deaths has occurred following the down sliding trend in the toll a day earlier, as per media reports. Over 6,461 new cases emerged as several symptomatic cases tested positive for the pandemic. The health authorities were quoted as saying that the sudden spike in figures is relatively distressing for a country that has overwhelmed its health facilities due to the pandemic. Despite the third week of the nationwide lockdown, it said, the country has witnessed the numbers soar. There were encouraging signs a day earlier, the authorities added. This could also indicate the peak phase beyond which the country might witness a sudden dip in cases, the authorities further stressed.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Australia Reports 9% Decline In New Cases

Read: Coronavirus Strikes Cricket: Lancashire Cricket Club Chairman Passes Away

Italy's trend gives Spain "hope"

In Italy, however, the spike in the new cases has been significantly lower than it was recorded 4 days ago after the country hit the highest death toll. Reports state that the cases emerging in Lombardy, the epicentre of the COVID-19 disease outbreak in Italy, have reduced to 25,006 compared to 25,392 detected earlier on March 29. This slowdown in the rate of the positive cases tested in the province was noticed for the first time since the pandemic hit Italy, confirmed the health officials. This raises some hopes for Spain where the pandemic might be nearing the peak, reported local media.

As per the local media reports, Spain had over 5,607 coronavirus patients treated under Intensive Care Units, that soared after at least 376 serious cases rushed to the state hospitals as of March 30. This led the government to instruct the hospitals in less impacted areas to admit patients from the facilities where ICU units were exhausted beyond capacity.

Read: South Korea Shoe Cobbler Donates For Needy Amid Coronavirus

Read: Coronavirus: Italian Medics Convert Snorkelling Masks Into Ventilator Masks Amid Shortage