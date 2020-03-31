Coronavirus Strikes Cricket: Lancashire Cricket Club Chairman Passes Away

England cricket’s Lancashire country cricket club Chairman David Hodgkiss passed away on March 30 after contracting coronavirus at the age of 71. Hodgkiss had been a part of the England cricket functioning group as a board member of the Emirate Old Trafford for 22 years. According to reports, he is understood to have had several underlying health concerns.

Old Trafford board member passes away due to coronavirus amidst UK lockdown

David Hodgkiss was an integral figure in the renovation of a famous cricket ground in England, Old Trafford. His successful stint as an Old Trafford board member reaped dividends as the stadium was awarded two big World Cup matches at the 2019 event, i.e. India vs Pakistan and the first semi-final. England Cricket Board Chairman Colin Graves paid tribute to Hodgkiss by crediting his work in the overhaul of Emirates Old Trafford and described him a vital part of England cricket in Lancashire.

It is with deep sadness we can announce the passing of our Chairman, David Hodgkiss OBE.



David was much loved by all at Lancashire Cricket and will be greatly missed. — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) March 30, 2020

Coronavirus strike England cricket amidst UK lockdown

In the wake of the ongoing worldwide crisis caused by coronavirus, the entire United Kingdom is under lockdown (UK lockdown). The threat of coronavirus has already impact cricketing activities across the UK as the entire English home summer was recently postponed until further notice. An England-based journalist earlier claimed that the postponement of all cricketing activities would impact England cricket more than it did during the two World Wars.

Coronavirus impact on IPL 2020

Apart from England cricket, the widespread impact of coronavirus has also halted worldwide cricketing activities. The highly-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) was recently postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly. However, recent reports indicate that the event is likely to face an overall cancellation this year.

