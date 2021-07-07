Coronavirus: Study Says Customers Are Tired Of Hearing Covid-related Excuses

Recent COVID-19 research conducted on customers by the UK Institute of Customer Services (UKICS) revealed that the customers have had enough of 'due to COVID-19' excuses from retailers and service providers. The study conducted in July assessed customer experience, preferences, and behavior patterns. The results displayed that customers felt that the service industry is using COVID-19 as an excuse to cover up their bad services. The service industry has received a colossal setback since the inception of this novel virus. However, the gradual decrease in cases after the second wave has allowed certain relaxations, which led the eateries to reopen.

In the July 2021 #UKCSI, we assess how customer experience, behaviours and preferences have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The research includes key learnings and implications for organisations.



See the key findings in the infographic below 👇 https://t.co/v8iMmTjAaF pic.twitter.com/7zFTk3xSmR — The Institute of Customer Service (@instituteofcs) July 7, 2021

According to the UK Institute of Customer Services, the world is now learning to live with the pandemic. In such a situation, they feel that the service industry should already stop depending on the 'due to COVID-19' excuse to veil their faulty services. The participants of the study explained that poor services were understandable previously when the service providers were adjusting to the new normal. The world is far too into the pandemic today to use Covid as an excuse, the study mentioned. The study was conducted to observe the reason for increased complaints against the service industry from customers in the last 2 years. The Institute received its previous wave of complaints from consumers in 2009.

According to the report published by the UKICS, which gives an insight into the quality of customer satisfaction in the country, stated that during the Covid-19 pandemic about 27% of customers have experienced changes in customer service during the Covid-19 pandemic. About 24% has observed negative change by the organizations. The study also revealed some other outcomes. About 32% of customers preferred excellent services even if they cost more. More than 20% revised their expenditure and invested in savings.

No more COVID excuse

Service providers like restaurants, transport, and telecommunications blanketed themselves under the excuse of Covid to explain their poor service, said Jo Causon, Chief Executive at the UK Institute of Customer Services. He urged the organizations to avoid the use of the phrase "because of Covid" and indulge in communication with their customers. The study conducted under his supervision advised organizations to embrace new norms and revamp systems to provide adequate service to the customers.

