Coronavirus: Turkish Troops To Restrict Movements In Syria Amid Pandemic Scare

As coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip around the world and leaders are forced to ramp up their precautionary measures, Turkey has ordered its troops in Syria to minimise their movements. As of April 6, Turkey has reported at least 27,069 confirmed cases of the fatal COVID-19 with 574 casualties and Turkish Defense Ministry reportedly said that the recent order is an attempt to stem the drastic spread of coronavirus. According to reports, it was just in 24 hours that the death toll of COVID-19 rose from 73 to 574 and confirmed cases jumped from 3,135 to 27,069.

Moreover, it is Turkey which reportedly has recorded the ninth-highest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus according to John Hopkins University. Most of the country’s social movements have also been restricted to slow the spread of the highly contagious pathogen. Along with sealing the borders, Turkey has shut all businesses as a precautionary measure against the pandemic. In the latest development, the defence ministry reportedly said that it has set up a special unit to combat the disease of COVID-19. The Turkish troops deployed in Syria would now be prohibited to enter or exit the operation zones without permission by the head of the army.

Read - Turkey Coronavirus Deaths Pass 500: Health Minister

Read - Turkey Expands Measures To Tackle Virus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 69,480 lives worldwide as of April 6. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 208 countries and has infected at least 1,274,346 people. Out of the total infections, 264,838 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic on March 11 while the virus has now spread to all continents except Antarctica, resulting in thousands of deaths worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

Read - Imams In Turkey Perform Special Prayer Amid Virus

Read - Pets Abandoned In Turkey Amid Rising Fears Of Coronavirus Spread

(Image Source: AP)