Mexico Confirms Third Coronavirus Case, All Three Cases Linked To Italy

Mexico has confirmed its third case of the deadly novel Coronavirus. The Health Ministry of Mexico said that the third patient is a 59-year-old man who returned to Mexico City from Italy and tested positive with the strain of COVID-19, confirmed reports. The third confirmed case emerging in Mexico makes it the second Latin American country where the malignant Coronavirus has spread. Also, all three cases reported so far involve Mexicans who had a travel history to Italy, suggest reports.

The other two cases of the Coronavirus include a 35-year-old man from Mexico City who tested positive twice to the disease, and 41-year-old from the northern state of Sinaloa who returned from Bergamo, Italy, confirmed the Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez in the international media reports. Italy has reportedly recorded over 650 cases of the Coronavirus and 17 death have occurred in the country so far, as the figures surge rapidly.

Jose Luis Aloma, general director of epidemiology at the Ministry of Health, said at a press conference that all three cases of COVID-19 infection in the country were imported and emerged out of the same source. He further added that the patients initially had mild symptoms resembling the symptoms of pneumonia, similar to cough and cold. They later contracted the strain of the COVID-19 which presumably was acquired via human-to-human transmission.

Two additional suspected cases

At present, two additional presumptive cases are under analysis in the central state of Guanajuato and one in northwestern Durango in Mexico confirmed reports. Lopez-Gatell, however, emphasized that there was no need for the country to declare a national health emergency yet. He urged the people to maintain calm and not need misinformation. He further insisted that people followed the health safety measures and bought the face masks to avoid getting transmitted with the strain of the coronavirus, suggest reports.

Mexico’s main stock index reportedly suffered a great setback in one of the biggest losses in months, dipping 4 per cent in trading as Peso fell by more than 1 per cent due to the Coronavirus outbreak, confirmed reports. The Coronavirus has infected more than 85,000 people and over 2,900 fatalities have surfaced in mainland China.

(With Agency Inputs)