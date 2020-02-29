Coronavirus Crisis Impacts Major Hollywood Studios, Right From Warner Bros To Disney

Coronavirus has left the entire world in a panic. Several industries, including the entertainment industry, is struggling to stay afloat amidst this health hazard. Hollywood is finding it really difficult to launch their major movies and shows in the affected parts of the world. The big production companies have been closely monitoring their employees from China, Japan, Italy and South Korea. They are pausing any and all kinds of promotional campaigns for upcoming blockbusters in the affected areas.

From Warner Bros to Disney, how has Coronavirus affected Hollywood

Every prominent studio of Hollywood had a major release in the upcoming months. But with the outbreak of the virus, in testing times like these, Hollywood production houses like Warner Bros, Disney, Sony, etc have cancelled their plans to release their movies in China. Films like Mulan, No Time To Die, Bloodsport, etc are indefinitely stopped from releasing in the country. Though Chinese authorities hadn’t given their nod to them, now it seems it is the studios who have taken the decision to not go forward with it. Tens of millions of revenue will be hampered but safety comes first.

Not only China but other affected countries such as Italy is also experiencing something similar. In Italy, the cases of Coronavirus jumped to 400 and studios have decided to stop their releases there too. Films like Mulan, The Grudge, Onward or any other major US films will delay their release in Italy.

A major film like Mulan is expecting a huge loss by not being able to release in China due to Coronavirus becoming a menace. It will be a big challenge for Disney to make people of the affected countries go to cinema halls when everyone is avoiding crowded places. Films like No Time To Die, Wonder Woman 84, Fast & Furious 9, etc had planned on cashing in huge international rollouts but are stagnant for now.

On a global scale, Coronavirus or COVID-19 has infected over 82,500 people killing 2,810 of them. Healthcare experts are predicting that the numbers will keep on rising. Studios have not made any official statements regarding the crisis but keeping a very private lookout for their employees in the affected countries ensuring their safety. They are encouraging the employees to stay back at home and work from home.

