Coronavirus FAQs: WHO Dismisses Myths And Rumours About The Novel Virus

The wide-spreading misinformation and myth about Coronavirus have incurred fear and panic among the people globally, and the World Health Organization has taken to their official site to dismiss the rumours about the novel Wuhan (2019-nCov) virus. The virus has reportedly breached the death toll claiming at least 1000 people’s lives as nations scramble to curb the global contagion.

Amid the rising international concerns about the virus and the ways to combat it, the World Health Organization declared the Global Public Health Emergency earlier. WHO has now issued an advisory for the public worldwide dissing certain hardcore myths that are instilling fear among the general public.

On 11-12 February, WHO is convening a global research and innovation forum to mobilize international action, and identify knowledge gaps & research priorities to contribute to the control of #2019nCoV



WHO situation report 10 February 2020 https://t.co/aklvPnSg5G pic.twitter.com/Iz7cTKmiU9 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 10, 2020

Read Nearly 200 Evacuees To Leave Coronavirus Quarantine In US

Read Indian National Infected With Coronavirus In UAE

Outlining the facts as confirmed by the WHO

Myth: It is unsafe to receive a package from China?

Fact: World Health Organisation has confirmed that people receiving a package from China are not at the risk of contracting the coronavirus as the disease cannot survive on the surface of the object for very long. Therefore, the risk of contracting the virus is more likely based on epidemiologic exposure or human-to-human transmission.

Myth: Hand Dryers or hot water can kill the coronavirus.

Fact: The hand dryers cannot kill the coronavirus and is recommended as a precautionary measure for maintaining hygiene. World Health Organization has suggested that people must frequently clean their hands with alcohol-based hand wash or soap and water and should dry them using paper towel or dryers.

Myth: Can an ultraviolet disinfection lamp kill the new coronavirus?

Fact: WHO strictly prohibits the use of UV lamps to sterilize hands or other areas of skin as UV radiation can cause skin irritation.

Myth: How effective are thermal scanners in detecting people infected with the new coronavirus?

Fact: Thermal scanners are partially effective in detecting symptoms like fever, which is a change in body temperature and not the coronavirus specifically. It cannot detect people who are infected with the virus because it takes between 2 and 10 days for people to show symptoms in case they contracted the disease.

Myth: Can spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body destroy coronavirus?

Fact: Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill viruses that have already entered your body, confirmed WHO. Spraying such substances can be harmful to clothes or mucous and must be used under recommendation.

Myth: Can pets like dogs and cats spread coronavirus (2019-nCoV)?

Fact: WHO says that there is no evidence that animals such as dogs or cats can be infected with the new coronavirus or transmit it. However, one must wash hands after contact with pets. This protects against common bacteria such as E. coli and Salmonella.

Myth: Can eating garlic prevent coronavirus infection?

Fact: Garlic has antimicrobial properties, said WHO, but there is no clinical evidence from the outbreak that eating garlic protected people from the Wuhan virus.

Myth: Are antibiotics effective to combat the virus?

Fact: Antibiotics work against bacteria, the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a category of virus that is immune to antibiotics, confirmed WHO.

Read Vietnam: Coronavirus Cases Climb To 15, 3-month-old Baby Infected

Read EU Calls Emergency Talks On New Coronavirus