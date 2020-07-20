China Cornered: Countries Launch Crusade Against Red Dragon After India’s App Ban

China recently faced a major setback after India banned as many as 59 Chinese apps over security concerns. The move came after clashes between soldiers of both countries at Galwan in Ladakh which was followed by allegations and dialogues. As India took the bold move and refused to buzz, several other countries too came forward to attack China not only over COVID-19 handling but also for issues related to minorities atrocities, arming terror groups and it’s controversial security law in Hong Kong.

While China’s worries have increased manifolds recently, the country found itself surrounded by controversies after COVID-19 infection turned into a pandemic. With millions of people infected and dead, the pandemic hit economies hard, pushing countries into lockdown. As the United States remains the worst affected countries, American President Trump has often been critical of China’s handling of COVID-19. China and US continue to launch attacks on each other with sanctions as war of words remains aggressive and least four other countries expressed displeasure with Beijing. From the UK banning Huawei 5G to Hong Kong’s aggressive protests against China’s National Security Law, the country has been bombarded with criticism, allegations, sanctions and what not.

Read: TikTok Exits Hong Kong As China's Controversial National Security Law 'stings Freedom'

Layer after layer, China has been exposed by several countries. While Beijing never fails to threaten with ‘countermeasures’, it hasn’t been able to prove any of the allegations wrong. As scrutiny from outside becomes more rampant, China-based video-sharing app TikTok has also been reportedly planning to distance itself from the country amid widespread criticism.

India bans 59 Chinese apps after border tension

India on June 29 banned as many as 59 Chinese apps invoking its power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009. This includes Shareit, Kwai, UC Browser, Baidu map, Shein, Clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browers, We Chat, UC Browser, Virus Cleaner, DU Cleaner, etc. According to the Union government, this was a targeted move to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace. The Ministry of Home Affairs said these apps “engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of state and public order.”

US slams China over COVID; mulls app ban

Not only did United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hinted that Trump administration is mulling ban on Chinese apps like TikTok but several US Congress members also urged US President to ‘follow India.’ Pompeo had said that they are taking the issue 'very seriously'. He added that if Americans do not want their information in the hands of the Communist Party of China, then they must not download China-based applications.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has been attacking China over poor handling of coronavirus. From calling the pandemic 'Kung Flu' to 'Wuhan Virus', Trump has never shied away from associating the lethal virus with China. Besides, he has often threatened China with strict measures and accused it of hiding truth.

Read: After Issuing Threats, China Now Wants Mike Pompeo To ‘address Domestic Affairs First’

UK-China rift over Uighurs, Hong Kong and Huawei

After India and US, UK too tightened noose around China and barred mobile providers from buying new Huawei 5G equipment after December 31, 2020. The country also ordered them to remove all of Huawei’s 5G kit from their networks by 2027. UK’s ban followed the US sanctions on Huawei Technologies Company and ZTE Corporation, calling them threats to national security.

"This has not been an easy decision, but it is the right one for the UK telecoms networks, for our national security and our economy, both now and indeed in the long run," said Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden.

The already worsening relations of UK and China got bitter after Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused Beijing "gross and egregious" human rights abuses against Uighurs. He told the British news channel that the reports of forced sterilisation and persecution of ethnic minorities were “reminiscent of something not seen for a long time”. The two countries have already been at loggerheads over Hong Kong and Huawei 5G.

When China passed the controversial national security law in Hong Kong, UK came to the rescue of its former colony. Britain offered a path to citizenship for Hongkongers fleeing the country. UK has been critical of China over the controversial bill and has time and again offered to help the people.

Read: Why Is UK Offering Citizenship To Hongkongers With BNO Passport?

Myanmar accuses China of arming terror groups

Joining the list of countries critical of China, Myanmar too launched a scathing attack and accused the country of arming terror groups. Myanmar alleged that Beijing has been supplying funds and sophisticated weapons to insurgent groups in the South-East Asian nation. Speaking to Russian state-run TV channel Zvezda, Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing recently said that “strong forces” in the region are providing support to terrorist organisations, and sought international cooperation to deal with such groups.

Hong Kong protests over new security law

For months people of Hong Kong have been protesting against China and it’s controversial national security law. The law, which was signed into effect on June 30 by Chinese President Xi Jinping, gives sweeping powers to Beijing in Hong Kong's internal affairs that critics argue will further suffocate the freedoms enjoyed by the residents of the former British colony. Not only Hongkongers but various countries including UK, Canada, Australia and US also condemned China for passing the bill.

Read: 'Operation Fox Hunt': China’s Espionage Programme To Crack Down On Dissidents Explained