Greta Thunberg Urges World Leaders To 'Face The Climate Change' And Build New Systems

Swedish teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg on July 16 said that world leaders should be prepared to tear apart old deals and contracts and must look towards an economic overhaul in order to secure a chance in beating climate change. Greta Thunberg along with other activists sent an open letter to leaders of the European Union and heads of state on July 16 urging them to take emergency action and asking them to stop pretending to solve the climate- and ecological crisis without treating it as a crisis.

Over 20 000 signatures in 3hrs! Moderating as fast as we can...



Sign & share our open letter with demands to EU-and global leaders here https://t.co/jq0Pwp5KZc



This summer we'll meet with leaders & heads of states, deliver your signatures & tell them to #FaceTheClimateEmergency — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) July 16, 2020

Read: Greta Thunberg Says Climate Crisis Need Solution With Same 'urgency' As COVID-19 Pandemic

'Divest from fossil fuel'

In the letter titled #FaceTheClimateEmergency, the activists demanded to halt of all investments in fossil fuel exploration and extraction, and further asked them to immediately end all fossil fuel subsidies and completely divest from fossil fuels towards green energy. The letter also stated that EU member states must advocate making 'ecocide' an international crime at the International Criminal Court.

Read: Newly Discovered Spider Species In Madagascar Named After Climate Activist Greta Thunberg

The letter further asked leaders to establish annual, binding carbon budgets based on the current best available science and the IPCC’s budget which gives a 66% chance of limiting the global temperature rise to below 1.5 °C. "They need to include the global aspect of equity, tipping points, and feedback loops and shouldn’t depend on assumptions of possible future negative emissions technologies," the letter added.

Read: Greta Thunberg To US Protesters: 'We Need To Stand United'

The letter along with thousands of activists and hundreds of scientists, has been signed by some of the most high-profile people and groups from across the globe. The name includes actor Leonardo DiCaprio, singer Billie Eilish, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, artist Shawn Mendes, actor Russel Crowe, actor Mark Ruffalo, Emma Thompson, Coldplay, PETA, and many others.

Read: Environmental Activist Greta Thunberg Lashes Out At Danish For Dumping Wastewater Into Strait

