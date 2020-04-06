Countries Using Drones To Disinfect Public Places Amid Coronavirus Scare

As coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, countries have started using drones to spray public spaces with disinfectants. According to the World Economic Forum, drone spays can be 50 per cent more effective than a person’s spray. From a city of Honduras, Spain to China, leaders around the world are disinfecting areas with the help of drones.

Drones for disinfecting

Initially, the Chinese authorities started using the drones, which were originally designed to spray pesticides for agriculture, to spray disinfecting chemicals in some public spaces and on epidemic prevention vehicles travelling between impacted areas. Justin Gong, the co-founder of one of the drone companies, reportedly said that compared with hand sprays, drone spray has several advantages in terms of efficiency and consistency. He added that the disinfectant sprays help reduce the transmission mechanisms of the deadly virus and with the help of local authorities, the officials sprayed the areas in a safe and scientific manner.

Apart from China, Tegucigalpa, the capital city of Honduras, Spain, also started disinfecting different areas of the capital with the help of drones. According to an international media report, the drones disinfected the Prados university neighbourhood of Honduras capital. The Mayor, Renan Barrera, of Yucatan, Mexico, also disinfected the city with the help of drones.

Barrera, in a tweet, wrote, “We are going to intensify the work of sanitizing spaces to take care of your health: we will have drones to disinfect outdoor areas more efficiently”.

Barrera, in a tweet, wrote, "We are going to intensify the work of sanitizing spaces to take care of your health: we will have drones to disinfect outdoor areas more efficiently".

Vamos a intensificar los trabajos de sanitización de espacios para cuidar tu salud: contaremos con drones para desinfectar áreas al aire libre de forma más eficiente.

Drones are also being used in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India. As per reports, the Greater Chennai Corporation inducted drones to run on petrol to pump disinfectant solution in place where people cannot reach easily. The Chennai Corporation Commissioner, G.Prakash, IAS, said that the drones can fly with petrol and spray the disinfectant up to the distance of 150 meters from the remote point. Each drone can cover an area of 50,000 square feet.

~ RGGG Hospital to spray disinfectants in #covid19 wards aerially using drones.

~ Chennai Corporation is conducting a trial run today of spraying disinfectants using drones.



Precisely the purpose #TeamDhaksha & #Thala were developing the drones for. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/QX2i1EHaLs — Kokki Kumaru ;-) (@KokkiOfficial) March 26, 2020

Abu Dhabi is using drones to disinfect the streets 😍

