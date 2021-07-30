Covax Expects 250 Million Donated Doses In Six To Eight Weeks: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Wednesday that Covax expects to receive 250 million donated COVID-19 vaccine doses in the next six to eight weeks. The flood of doses is a big boost for the programme, which has so far provided 152 million vaccine doses to 137 participating territories and is focused on ensuring poorer countries have access to vaccines.

The WHO said in a weekly operational update released Wednesday that there will be enhanced vaccine donations to the Covax facility, projecting an extra 250 million shots over the next six to eight weeks at a recent UN Crisis Management Team meeting. WHO, the Gavi vaccination alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations are leading Covax, with UNICEF handling the delivery planes with its vaccine logistical experience. The 92 poorest countries in the world may get vaccines for free thanks to Covax, which is funded by donors.

India declined export of vaccines

The Serum Institute of India, which manufactures AstraZeneca dosages, was expected to be the early backbone of Covax's supply chain, but India imposed export restrictions to battle its own deadly coronavirus outbreak. As a result of the delivery issues, Covax is becoming increasingly reliant on donated doses from wealthy countries that purchased more batches than they require.

Global vaccine demand is significantly outstripping supply, leaving millions of the most vulnerable unprotected, according to Gavi CEO Seth Berkley. He further said that higher vaccine coverage worldwide is one of the best defences against new variants.

Some countries haven't vaccinated elderly group

WHO has decried the huge disparity in access to COVID-19 vaccines between developed and developing countries. While some countries are considering vaccinating youngsters and administering booster shots, others have been unable to vaccinate the elderly, the age group most susceptible to serious disease as well as healthcare personnel.

According to the World Bank, 96.7 doses per 100 people have been delivered in high-income countries. The majority of COVID vaccinations require two doses to achieve complete protection. In the 29 lowest-income countries, this figure is as low as 1.6 doses per 100 people.

Covax expects at least 610 million donated doses in the years 2021-2022. The United States contributes 260 million, the European Union contributes 200 million, the United Kingdom 80 million, and Canada and Japan provide roughly 30 million apiece.