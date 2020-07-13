COVID-19: Immunity Developed In Recovered Patients Vanishes Within Months, Says Study

A new study conducted by a team from King’s College in London found that immunities developed in patients who have recovered from coronavirus could be lost within months. According to a leading international portal, the study conducted on 90 patients and healthcare workers at Guy’s and St Thomas' NHS foundation trust found that only 17 per cent of people maintained the immunity out of the 60 per cent who developed 'potent' antibody response following contacting the deadly disease.

Vanishes within months

The study also found that in some cases the immunities developed by patients following recovery were not detectable after a few months. As per the study, it takes about three weeks to develop a sufficient amount of antibody in patients after getting infected by RNA-based viruses such as COVID-19. The antibodies developed in the patients may only provide protection for a few weeks or months, meaning that the person recovered from the disease may contract the virus again.

Certain governments who were looking towards herd immunity as a way to reopen countries and economies may have to look for other options because the study clearly suggests that patients recovered from coronavirus could face reinfection.

SARS-CoV-2, which is the scientific name for COVID-19 is believed to have originated at a seafood market in China, where exotic animals were reportedly being traded illegally. According to Johns Hopkins University, the coronavirus outbreak has infected over 12.9 million people globally and has killed at least 5,69,000 patients since it first broke out in December 2019. Currently, the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and India are the most affected countries in the world with a combined death toll of over 2,75,000, nearly half of what the world has logged in.

(Image Credit: PTI)

