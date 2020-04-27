COVID-19: Award-winning Teacher Walks 5 Miles Everyday To Deliver Food To Children In Need

An Award-winning Assistant Head Teacher has been walking five miles every day to deliver food to school children who are in need amid the lockdown. According to reports, Zane Powles who works at the Western Primary School has delivered up to 105 packed lunches to students in Grimsby, England, every weekday ever since the Coronavirus lockdown has begun.

According to Powles, the Western Primary School is in a deprived area where four out of 10 students received free school meals. The lunches include a sandwich, chips, a piece of fruit, and a cookie. Further, it also includes a potato for the family to cook later. Meanwhile, other staff is also delivering food to needy children by car who live far away.

Powles walked over 125 miles

Taking to Twitter, Zane Powles on April 24 stated that within the five weeks of the lockdown, he had walked over 125 miles and has delivered nearly 2,000 school meals. According to him, the children and their parents have been supportive.

5 weeks into lockdown and I have walked over 125miles delivering nearly 2000 school meals with a combined weight of over 1100kg.



More importantly, children and parents from our school have been supported through these tough times and will continue to be ‘The school that cares’ — Zane (@zaneyteacher) April 24, 2020

