Video: Dolphins Swim Closer To Shores Amid COVID-19 Lockdown In Turkey

A halt in ferries, prohibition of fishing and lockdown measures have proven good for dolphins who have now returned in the waters of the Bosphorus strait, which connects Europe and Asia. Dolphins have always inhabited the fish-rich water but with anglers stuck inside their homes, dolphins have moved closer to the shore. The Eurasian nation has imposed a nationwide lockdown since April 23 which is scheduled to lapse on midnight on May 3.

According to media reports, sighting the mammals was a rare and joyful sight for the residents in the Bosphorus but fewer ships and more fishes in the sea have prompted the dolphins to swim closer to the sea. This cones as the sight of amateur fishers lighting fires on the Galata bridge and banks of Bosphorus, which made the city’s most iconic scenes, are now almost deserted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, a pod of dolphins was recently spotted swimming in the Sarayburnu, which separates the Golden horn from the sea of Marmara in the Mediterranean. Experts say that the visibility of dolphins is an indicator of the healthy maritime ecosystem. As of now, the coronavirus pandemic has infected 1,10,130 people in Turkey with a majority in its commercial capital, Istanbul. Moreover, 29,140 people have recovered whereas 2,805 have died due to infection.

Turkey ranks seventh in the world for confirmed infections, surpassing China and Iran, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. But experts believe many more people have gotten sick or died during the pandemic than the ones included in the Johns Hopkins University project due to limited testing for the virus, the difficulty of counting the dead during the crisis and other factors.

