COVID-19: Bangladesh Receives 2.5 Million Doses Of Moderna Vaccine From US

The Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh has informed on Saturday that Bangladesh has received its first assignment of Moderna vaccines from the United States. The consignment has been received through the COVAX initiative. This initiative taken by the US government has been first delivered to Bangladesh as a gift.

Concerning the same matter, the US Ambassador to Bangladesh has confirmed the news in a tweet.

JUST ARRIVED: The U.S. gifted 2.5 million doses of the @moderna_tx #COVID19 vaccine to Bangladesh through #COVAX. The United States and the American people are proud to support the vaccine alliance for a safer & more secure world. #InThisTogether 🇺🇸🤝🇧🇩 pic.twitter.com/NE6XXeaUui — Earl R. Miller (@USAmbBangladesh) July 2, 2021

All about Moderna vaccine

US-based biotechnology major, Moderna has gained authorisation for initiating its vaccines based on mRNA technology. It has been authorised for use under an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the prevention of coronavirus (COVID-19). The Moderna vaccine is the fourth one to receive an authorisation after Covishield, Covaxin, and Sputnik.

US import of Moderna vaccine jabs

Earlier, the Joe Bided-led US government has promised to donate Moderna jabs through the COVAX scheme to developing countries which includes India as well. The country has already planned the distribution of vaccines to different countries which include doses of Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. In the wake of the donation, Bangladesh has become the first country to receive the consignment of 2.5 million doses of Moderna covid-19 vaccines. They are yet to receive the second consignment of 1.3 million doses of Moderna vaccines which are expected to arrive on Saturday morning. Bangladesh received its first COVID-19 vaccine consignment on January 21 from India which included 20 million vaccine doses and has so far received 12 million vaccines from the Serum Institute of India.

The United States is helping lead the global fight against COVID-19. Today in partnership with COVAX, we are sharing 2.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine with Bangladesh. Together we will build a world that is safer and more secure against this and future pandemics. pic.twitter.com/PVx6mojwOr — Department of State (@StateDept) July 3, 2021

COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh with low vaccination rates has recently seen a surge in coronavirus cases. The country is currently facing the third wave of COVID-19. In such a situation, only less than 3% of people are vaccinated in the country. The government has recently confirmed new cases of coronavirus infections which have increased since June 1. Also, the government has reported an increase in death rates in the country. In such a situation, the country awaits more deliveries of vaccines which would accelerate the vaccination drive. Seeing a surge in the cases, the Bangladesh government has recently announced a countrywide lockdown until further notice. The government has also announced new measures, particularly in the border areas.

(Source: ANI)