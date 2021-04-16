'COVID-19 Booster Shot Likely Needed Within 12 Months', Says Pfizer CEO Albert Borula

The head of Pfizer said in an interview, which aired on Thursday that people will "likely" need a third dose of his company's Covid-19 vaccine within a year of being fully vaccinated. While speaking during an interview with CNBC, CEO Albert Borula said that the annual vaccination against Coronavirus infection may be required.

3rd Covid-19 vaccine dose in a year?

The Pfizer CEO said, "We need to see what would be the sequence, and for how often we need to do that, that remains to be seen. A likely scenario is that there will be likely a need for a third dose, somewhere between six and 12 months and then from there, there will be an annual revaccination, but all of that needs to be confirmed."

Stating that it is extremely important to suppress the poll of people that can be susceptible to the virus, the Pfizer CEO said that the researchers currently don't know that for how long the vaccines will be able to provide protection against the COVID-19 infection. Earlier this month, in one of its published studies, Pfizer said that its jab is more than 91 per cent effective at protecting a person against the virus and more than 95 per cent effective against severe cases of COVID-19 up to 6 months after the second shot.

Meanwhile, the researchers say that more data is needed to determine whether the protection from the COVID-19 vaccine of Pfizer will last after 6 months or not. Earlier on Thursday, David Kessler, the head of US President Joe Biden's Covid-19 response team, warned a congressional committee, saying that the Americans should expect to receive booster shots to defend against coronavirus variants.

(Image: Pixabay, AP-Representative image)