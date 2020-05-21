COVID-19: Cambodia Lifts Entry Ban On Travellers From 6 Countries As Cases Drop

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the Cambodian authorities have lifted the entry ban on travellers from Spain, Italy, the UK, Iran, France and the US from entering the country. According to reports, the Cambodian government had issued orders to prohibit travellers from those countries back in mid-March in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Travellers must still follow safety procedures

As per reports, the Cambodian Health Ministry has issued the order lifting the ban on May 20. But despite the lifting of the ban, all travellers must still produce a certificate showing that they have tested negative for the deadly coronavirus in the last 72 hours before their arrival. The travellers are also required to have health insurance equivalent to $50,000.

According to reports, foreign diplomats, representatives of international NGO’s as well as Cambodian diplomats are exempt from these rules. Despite the easing of flight restrictions, most international flights in South East Asia from Europe and the US remain cancelled.

As per Phnom Penh International Airport’s official website, there are listing for the arrival and departure of two international flights from several cities in China and South Korea. Cambodia has listed only 122 cases of the coronavirus and has not reported any coronavirus related deaths. The country did not impose extremely strict quarantine measures but it had ordered the closure of schools, museums, bars and other businesses.

According to reports, the Cambodian Health Ministry announced on May 16 that the last coronavirus patient had recovered from the deadly virus meaning that there are currently no active coronavirus cases in the South East Asian country. The coronavirus pandemic that has been officially named COVID-19 by the World Health Organization began in China late last year. The virus has infected 5,014,943 people worldwide and killed 328,462 people.

