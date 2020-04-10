COVID-19: China Slams Trump's Attack On WHO; Reminds 'One-China' Policy On Taiwan Feud

Wading into more politics over the Coronavirus (COVID-19), China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Spokesperson, on Friday, said that the US State Department was speaking with political motives and neglecting facts. Moreover, it also stated that while Taiwan's participation was important in the WHO, it must be arranged via cross-consultation with China under its 'One-China' policy. China stated that any responsible country will ascertain facts before jumping to conclusions about the novel Coronavirus.

China slams US and Taiwan-WHO communication

Taiwan slams WHO

Reports of Taiwan's participation in WHO has mired new controversy of its sovereignty. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ rejection of “racist slurs”, which he said had originated from Taiwan, provoked a stern response from Taiwan. President Tsai Ing-wen said in a statement that Taiwan has always opposed all forms of discrimination since they know better than anyone else what it feels like to be discriminated against and isolated - this remark has been slammed by China, saying that Taiwan is using the coronavirus to seek independence.

Trump attacks WHO, threatens slashing in funding

On Tuesday, President Trump took to Twitter that the World Health Organisation (WHO) really blew it. Trump who has faced severe criticism for his delayed response to the COVID-19 pandemic, claimed that WHO was very China-centric, hinting at a change in funding after stating 'WHO was largely funded by the US'. In response, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged the United States to join with China in combating the disease rather than indulging in a blame game saying 'If you don't want many more body bags, then you refrain from politicising it'.

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 160 countries in the world. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to deal to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, Spain, Iran, US, France, UK have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with the WHO declaring US as the 'epicenter' - with 17,838 deaths.

