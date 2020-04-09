New York Sees 799 Deaths In One Day, Governor Cuomo Claims 'COVID-19 In Its First Wave'

Terming the Coronavirus (COVID-19) worse than Spanish influenza, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, on Thursday, revealed that 799 New Yorkers had died in the past 24 hours, in his daily press briefing. Urging the state to remain cautious, he reminded that this was just the first wave of COVID-19, similar to the Spanish Influenza. Currently, New York State has witnessed 1,59,937 cases with 7,067 deaths.

New York sees 799 deaths in 24 hours

Cuomo added that the coronavirus crisis and shutdowns are "much more consequential for the economy than 9/11" - the terror attack on the World Trade Centre. This development comes three days after Cuomo declared that the lockdown in the state is extended till April 29. Cuomo - whose brother and CNN News anchor Chris Cuomo too has tested positive for the virus, has maintained that the data suggested that the spread of the virus in New York is nearing its apex, but the state still was facing an emergency.

Trump attacks WHO, threatens slashing in funding

On Tuesday, President Trump took to Twitter that the World Health Organisation (WHO) really blew it. Trump who has faced severe criticism for his delayed response to the COVID-19 pandemic, claimed that WHO was very China-centric, hinting at a change in funding after stating 'WHO was largely funded by the US'. The WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged the United States to join with China in combating the disease rather than indulging in a blame game saying 'If you don't want many more body bags, then you refrain from politicising it'.

Trump and Cuomo lock horns

Trump who had earlier downplayed Coronavirus's effects - terming it a 'Chinese virus' changed his tact saying that a “hotspot” of virus transmission in New York is “not the fault of anybody”. While Governor Andrew Cuomo had publically appealed the US government to provide 30,000-40,000 ventilators, Trump has rubbished it by saying, "You go into major hospitals sometimes, and they’ll have two ventilators. And now all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?’". The USA which has overtaken China in the number of positive cases has emerged as the epicenter of the pandemic with 4,54,602 cases and 16,074 deaths, officially overtaking China. While initially, Trump claimed to have the country 'up and running by Easter', he extended its social distancing restrictions till April 30.