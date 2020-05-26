Coronavirus Cluster Found In Cargo Ship That Arrived Australia From UAE

A coronavirus cluster was reportedly detected on May 26 on a freight ship docked in the Australian west coast port of Fremantle that pose serious questions about why the local authorities were not alerted to the danger. Western Australia state Premier Mark McGowan reportedly said that out of 48 crew members from the Al Kuwait, six tested positive for the deadly coronavirus four days after the ship arrived from UAE on Friday.

READ: Virus Cluster Detected In Freight Ship In Australian Coast

Six crew members quarantined

According to the reports, the six infected crew members were quarantined in the nearby city of Perth. On the other hand, the health officials consider what should be done with the remaining 42 aboard, McGowan added. The ship was reportedly carrying a livestock of 56,000 sheep which is being held at a feedlot near the port. McGowan reportedly said that the sheep were to be loaded within days and cannot be returned to farms because of quarantine restrictions.

READ: Brett Lee Picks Fellow Australian Steve Smith Over Virat Kohli For Peculiar Reason

Ship to be deep cleaned

As per the reports, authorities believe that more crew members are likely to fall sick and the ship will need a deep cleaning before it departs. The Kuwait registered ship reportedly left UAE on May 7 and was granted permission by the Australian authorities to dock at Fremantle after the ship reported that three crew members had high temperatures. Chris Dawson, the Western Australian Police Commissioner reportedly said that six port workers including the pilot had been on board by then. McGowan said that the pilot has been placed under quarantine. He added that the government is in touch with the ship's agent to arrange for it to leave as soon as possible.

READ: Australian PM Scott Morrison Says Borders Will Not Reopen 'anytime Soon'

READ: Australia PM Threatens To Permit Travel To New Zealand Before Inter-state Flying

Image Credit: AP