COVID 19: Data Leak Claims Iran Covering Up Deaths, Read Shocking Details

Iran, which is already in fighting two wars - one with the US imposed sanctions and other COVID 19, has again hit the headlines. According to media reports Iran is covering up deaths. The data leak reportedly revealed that the number of deaths from coronavirus in Iran is nearly triple what Iran's government claims. The government's own records appear to show almost 42,000 people died with Covid-19 symptoms up to July 20, versus 14,405 reported by its health ministry. Not only death cases, but dissimilarities could also be seen in the number of people infected is almost double official figures 451,024 as opposed to 278,827.

This fresh revelation came after data leak in media. According to sources Data was sent to media by an anonyms source It includes details of daily admissions to hospitals across Iran, including names, age, gender, symptoms, date, and length of periods spent in hospitals, and underlying conditions patients might have. Sources have made this data open to put light on truth and end Political Games.

Health Ministry under pressure?

According to reports, Doctors from Iran told media that the Iranian health ministry has been under pressure from security and intelligence bodies inside Iran. They are in a mode of denial, initially, Health ministry did not have testing kits and when they got, they were not used widely enough. The security services were not admitting the existence of contagious COVID 19 in Iran.

On August 1 Iran witnessed the highest daily spike in the number of infections in nearly a month, with cases on the first day of August exceeding 2,600, according to the country's health ministry. Currently, Iran has more than 300,000 confirmed cases and 17,190 deaths which makes it one the top most affected nation. Iran had relaxed restrictions in mid-April after the number of infections declined, but some restriction was reimposed in the capital city of Tehran last month to stop the spread of the virus.

(Image Credits: AP)

