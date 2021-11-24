COVID-19: Delta Variant Can Infect Even Doubly-vaccinated Individuals, Claims Study

Amid the looming danger of the third wave of COVID-19, research has shed light on a discovery that claims the hyper contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 can severely infect even fully vaccinated people. As per a study conducted by researchers from the INSACOG consortium, CSIR, and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), it has come to light that fighting against the "Delta" variant of COVID not only requires a vaccine but infection prevention and control strategies are also required, even in those regions that have a high vaccination rate and lower COVID cases.

The researchers have found that though vaccination boosts immunity levels in a person's body and prevents the severity of the viral infection, there have been many cases of breakthrough COVID infection that shows there is also a probable risk of further transmission resulting in severe condition or massive outbreak. The experts held research on 113 breakthrough infections among health workers using epidemiological and viral genome sequence data and found a high chance of COVID virus transmission in those individuals who have received both doses of the COVID vaccine.

The researcher observed that there is an increasing complacency among people, especially among those who are fully vaccinated. The researchers further noted that even though vaccines are effective against virus attacks, breakthrough infections can occur in a person or group, resulting in the widespread of the virus. Through this research, the experts have highlighted the need of following COVID safety measures. Meanwhile, a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal claims that both the doses of India-made Covaxin have 50 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 infection. A first real-world assessment of BBV152 claims that a COVID vaccination developed by Bharat Biotech has only 50 per cent effectiveness.

COVID cases in India

COVID cases in India are on the decline. The country recorded a total of 9,283 new COVID cases, which is the lowest in 543 days, bringing the country's total COVID-19 cases to 3,456,26,480. According to data issued by the Union Health Ministry, the recovery rate stood at 98.33%, which is the highest since March 2020. So far the country has administered a total of 118.44 crore vaccine doses.

(Image: Unsplash)