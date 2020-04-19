Thanks For India's Hydroxychloroquine Export Continue To Flood; Guess Where The Latest Is?

As India boosts its export of hydroxychloroquine, Dominican Republic too received its share of HCQ pills. On Sunday, the country's Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas extended his gratitude to India. Vargas thanked India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the HCQ tablets.

Miguel Vargas thanks EAM Jaishankar, PM Modi

Taking to Twitter, Miguel Vargas thanked India on behalf of Dominican Republic after the country received a shipment of hydroxychloroquine tablets. According to Vargas, the tablets will be used for experimental treatment against the raging COVID-19. Vargas added that the move has cemented cooperation between India and Dominican Republic.

"On my behalf and from the government, thanks to India, Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the shipment of 200 pills of hydroxychloroquine for experimental treatment against COVID-19. True south-south cooperation!" said Miguel Vargas

En mi nombre y del gobierno gracias a India 🇮🇳, al primer ministro @narendramodi y al canciller @DrSJaishankar por envío recibido ayer de 200 mil pastillas de hidroxicloroquina para tratamiento experimental contra #Covid19 . Verdadera cooperación sur-sur! #DiplomaciaDigitalRD🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/grEzWBTTh0 — Miguel Vargas (@MiguelVargasM) April 18, 2020

Following his tweet, EAM Jaishankar replied and said:

"Thank you FM Miguel Vargas. India stands with its friends and partners in the collective fight against corona."

Gracias canciller @MiguelVargasM. India está con sus amigos y socios en la lucha colectiva contra #corona.



Thank you FM @MiguelVargasM. India stands with its friends and partners in the collective fight against #corona. https://t.co/kG5y7ZN1Nz — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 19, 2020

