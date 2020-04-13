The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

EAM Jaishankar Dials Iranian Counterpart Javad Zarif, Discusses Steps To Combat COVID-19

General News

EAM Jaishankar discussed responses to challenges posed by COVID-19 crisis with his counterpart in Iran Javad Zarif and shared views on regional developments

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jaishankar

In a series of talks with the foreign ministers of various countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar telephoned Foreign Minister of Iran, Javad Zarif on Monday and discussed the steps taken by the country to counter the challenges posed by COVID-19. The two leaders also shared opinions on regional developments.

Iran is one of the severely-affected countries with about 73,000 cases and 4,585 deaths due to COVID-19. Iran on Sunday announced 117 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the overall official toll to 4,474, even as it eased some restrictions that had been imposed to slow the spread of the virus. Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour also told a news conference that 1,657 new infections had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 71,686.

READ | US' Pompeo Speaks To EAM Jaishankar On Coronavirus; Specifics Of Conversation Here

Jaishankar speaks to Australian counterpart

Earlier on April 9, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne and shared the respective domestic response strategies by the two countries to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic.

The talks between the two Foreign Ministers came two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison agreed on the importance of bilateral experience-sharing in flattening the curve of the coronavirus.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said India is also responding "positively" to Australia's requirements for drugs, without elaborating whether it has sought the supply of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine like many other countries. The US and a sizeable number of countries have pressed India to provide the drug, cited by many as a viable therapeutic solution to fight coronavirus infection.

READ | Jaishankar Meets Counterparts From Nepal, Seychelles; Discusses COVID-19 Response

Jaishankar speaks to Spanish counterpart

On the same day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar dialled his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonz lez during which the two leaders agreed that effective coronavirus response requires global cooperation. The talks between the two foreign ministers came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon deliberated upon the situation arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "Had a telephonic conversation with Spanish FM Arancha Gonz lez. We agreed that effective #COVID response requires global cooperation. India has responded positively to urgent pharmaceutical requirement of Spain." 

READ | 44 Indian Evacuees From Iran Successfully Complete Covid Isolation In Mumbai Naval Outpost

READ | Rouhani Says Iran Battling COVID-19 Along With Virus Of Sanctions

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Supreme Court
SC REFUSES TO GAG MEDIA ON MARKAZ
Karnataka
BJP MIN IN POOL PARTY AMID COVID
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL: 'SMART UPGRADE IN LOCKDOWN'
Shahid Afridi
SHAHID AFRIDI 'SHOCKED'
COVID-19
GANGA RAM STAFF TEST -VE
Tabilighi Jamaat
ASSAM POLICE NAB 4 MARKAZ ATTENDEES