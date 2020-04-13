EAM Jaishankar Dials Iranian Counterpart Javad Zarif, Discusses Steps To Combat COVID-19

In a series of talks with the foreign ministers of various countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar telephoned Foreign Minister of Iran, Javad Zarif on Monday and discussed the steps taken by the country to counter the challenges posed by COVID-19. The two leaders also shared opinions on regional developments.

Welcomed a call from FM @JZarif of Iran. Discussed respective responses to the #Coronavirus challenge. Also exchanged views on regional developments. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 13, 2020

Iran is one of the severely-affected countries with about 73,000 cases and 4,585 deaths due to COVID-19. Iran on Sunday announced 117 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the overall official toll to 4,474, even as it eased some restrictions that had been imposed to slow the spread of the virus. Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour also told a news conference that 1,657 new infections had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 71,686.

Jaishankar speaks to Australian counterpart

Earlier on April 9, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne and shared the respective domestic response strategies by the two countries to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic.

The talks between the two Foreign Ministers came two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison agreed on the importance of bilateral experience-sharing in flattening the curve of the coronavirus.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said India is also responding "positively" to Australia's requirements for drugs, without elaborating whether it has sought the supply of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine like many other countries. The US and a sizeable number of countries have pressed India to provide the drug, cited by many as a viable therapeutic solution to fight coronavirus infection.

Jaishankar speaks to Spanish counterpart

On the same day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar dialled his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonz lez during which the two leaders agreed that effective coronavirus response requires global cooperation. The talks between the two foreign ministers came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon deliberated upon the situation arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "Had a telephonic conversation with Spanish FM Arancha Gonz lez. We agreed that effective #COVID response requires global cooperation. India has responded positively to urgent pharmaceutical requirement of Spain."

