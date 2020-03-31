COVID-19: New York's Empire State Building Display Siren To Honour Emergency Workers

The iconic Empire State Building in New York has replaced their signature white lights to white and red sirens starting from March 30 in a bid to show support to fighters on the frontline of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. As the pandemic continues to tighten its grip on the United States and has spread to its all 33 states with New York being one of the worst-hit states, the Empire State Realty Trust, Inc said the initiative will mark their respect to “heroic emergency workers” who are combatting the COVID-19 crisis.

[1/2] We’ll never stop shining for you.



Starting tonight through the COVID-19 battle, our signature white lights will be replaced by the heartbeat of America with a white and red siren in the mast for heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight. pic.twitter.com/OYkblLTRHN — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) March 30, 2020

New York has reportedly become the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak with at least 66, 497 confirmed cases and over 1,200 fatalities due to COVID-19 infection. Furthermore, experts have been quoted by the international media outlet that these figures do not give the real picture of the severity of the outbreak because those individuals with mild or asymptomatic symptoms have not yet been diagnosed. As of March 31, US has 164,266 confirmed cases and has reported 3,170 fatalities due to virus infections. From the economy to overburdened medical staff, US President Donald Trump’s administration currently faces a range of challenges. As the medical practitioners continue to work for long shifts and are treating thousands of coronavirus patients, the Empire State Building has pledged to change its lights and stand in their support.

Eiffel Tower displays ‘thank you’

Among other iconic buildings that light up and showed support to emergency workers even included the breathtaking Eiffel Tower in Paris which displayed “merci” on March 28 that translates to “thank you” in English. The message of gratitude was followed by another one saying “stay at home” along with the tower’s sparkling illuminations. That display started at 8pm (local time) and it reportedly coincided with the time that citizens all across France were confined to their homes and applauded for workers, doctors, nurses.

🙏 @LaTourEiffel leur dit MERCI ! A partir de ce soir, la Dame de fer s’illumine en hommage à toutes les personnes en première ligne de front face au #Covid_19, et qui prennent soin des Parisiennes et des Parisiens. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/9AVnXMok5v — Paris (@Paris) March 27, 2020

The coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 37,830 lives worldwide as of March 31. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 199 countries and has infected at least 786,332 people. Out of the total infections, 165,660 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

