COVID-19: New York Gov Calls Trump's Quarantine Suggestion 'federal Declaration Of War'

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that the suggestion by United States President Donald Trump of quarantine for the “hot spots” in the tri-state area would be “federal declaration of war”. While talking to the international broadcaster on March 28, Cuomo said that if White House issues a “strong travel advisory” to impose short-term restrictions, it would result in “chaos and mayhem”. Further showcasing his disbelief with Trump’s idea to contain the drastic spread of coronavirus, the New York governor said it might be illegal.

During his speech, the US President has suggested that he was considering a similar measure for the New York metro area as the coronavirus cases in the country spike to 123,776 and the COVID-19 disease has claimed at least 2,229 fatalities. First Trump said that he is considering a short-term quarantine of the major spots in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut leaving the governors of all states with surprise. However, he later retracted his comments and said that he would issue a “strong travel advisory”. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an advisory urging the residents of the tri-state area to “refrain from non-essential domestic travel” for at least 14 days.

"It would be chaos and mayhem. It's totally opposite everything he's been saying. I don't think it is plausible. I don't think it is legal," Cuomo said.

New York postpones primary

Amid the rising inconvenience due to the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, New York has also postponed their primaries. The primaries for presidential elections which were scheduled to happen in New York on April 28 have been rescheduled to June 23 in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. According to Cuomo, it was not wise to have a large gathering at one place to cast their vote.

Among the total cases confirmed by the nation, over 52,000 are from New York. While most authorities reportedly want to take strict measures to contain the spread of pathogen, New York governor said he did not think the US President is looking to start a war with the states. Moreover, Cuomo also noted that any such move would “paralyse the economy”.

(With PTI inputs)

