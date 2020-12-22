COVID-19: Five Countries Suspend Flights From S Africa Amid Concerns Over New Virus Strain

After a coronavirus variant was discovered in South Africa, at least five countries have suspended flights from the region. These countries include Germany, Turkey, Israel, Switzerland and Saudi Arabia. Germany was one of the first nations to introduce the ban as Government Spokesperson Martina Fietz said, “Because of the reported coronavirus mutation, the federal government intends to restrict travel options between Germany and Great Britain and South Africa”.

Flights from South Africa banned

After that came Israel, saying that citizens coming from South Africa would be required to undergo a 30 days mandatory quarantine. According to the reports by ANI, the variant was discovered because of the reported coronavirus mutation, the federal government intends to restrict travel options between Germany and Great Britain and South Africa. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that a huge number of young people with no symptoms have been testing positively. He said, “The evidence that has been collated, therefore, strongly suggests that the current second wave we are experiencing is being driven by this new variant”.

The ban on flight comes after several nations suspended flights to and from the United Kingdom amid concerns of a new coronavirus variant. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Monday had announced that scientists have identified a new variant of the COVID-19 virus which could spread faster than the previous strain. Based on preliminary modelling data, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) now consider that the new strain can spread significantly more quickly and could increase R by 0.4 or more. Johnson's CMO Chris Whitty on Saturday said that the United Kingdom has already informed the World Health Organisation (WHO) about the new strain of the COVID-19 virus.

The WHO, on the other hand, called for stronger containment measures across Europe. According to the Associated Press, Canada and Poland are among the latest countries to halt flights from the UK, following the lead of many in Europe. France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Denmark, Ireland and Bulgaria were among those who on Sunday had announced widespread restrictions on flights from Britain.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)