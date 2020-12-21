New COVID-19 Strain: Everything About The New Variant Of Coronavirus Spreading Rapidly

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a new variant of the novel coronavirus has been flagged for spreading rapidly across the UK for now. Even though it is a well-known fact that viruses mutate all the time and some of them even die out, it is a very rare occasion when the new strains trigger dramatic changes. However, with over 1,000 cases of the variant discovered in the UK, scientists are puzzled to determine if the variant, reportedly named as VUI-202012/01 falls into which category or if it represents an increased health risk especially when some nations began administering the COVID-19 vaccines among people.

Why is the new COVID-19 variant causing worry?

Experts from both the United States and the UK indicated that the new strain appeared to infect more easily than the rest of the mutations that the coronavirus has shown through the months. However, there is not yet any evidence if the variant is more deadly. The British government’s chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance reportedly said that the strain “moves fast and is becoming the dominant variant” causing over 70% of the infections in the country.

The strain is concerning not only because it is rapidly spreading but it reportedly shows mutations that affect part of the virus likely to be important and some of these mutations have already shown the experts that increase the ability of the pathogen to infect the host cells.

Read - New Strain Of COVID-19 Is Driving South Africa's Resurgence

Read - COVID-19 Vaccines Effective Against New Strain Of Virus, Says German Minister

How fast is the new strain spreading?

The new strain, which can be the new worry for medical professionals, was reportedly first discovered in September. This was followed by a quarter of cases in London by November and by mid-December, it has reached to two-thirds of cases. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had also said that the variant may be up to 70% more transmissible. Except for Northern Ireland, the new COVID-19 strain can be found across UK.

MK LHL testing data showing increasing prevalence of H69/V70 variant in positive test data - which is detected incidentally by the commonly used 3-gene PCR test. pic.twitter.com/1U0pVR9Bhs — Tony Cox (@The_Soup_Dragon) December 19, 2020

What has WHO said about it?

Even the World Health Organisation (WHO) had said that it is aware of the new variant of COVID-19 but noted that there is still no evidence of the pathogen behaving any differently from the existing types of virus that have rocked the world since the beginning of 2020. Last week, WHO Emergencies Director Dr Mike Ryan had said in a Geneva news conference that authorities are still looking at the significance of the strain discovery and added, “We have seen many variants, this virus evolves and changes over time.”

Read - New Strain Of COVID-19: Kejriwal Asks Centre To Ban All Flights From UK

Read - After UK Identifies New Strain Of COVID-19; Saudi, Turkey, Other Nations Impose Travel Ban

Will the existing COVID-19 vaccines work on variant?

The European Union (EU) experts believe that the existing COVID-19 vaccine candidates against the novel coronavirus are also effective against the new strain that is rapidly spreading across the Uk except Northern Ireland. German Health Minister Jens Spahn told public broadcaster ZDF that based on the knowledge the authorities have so far about the variant, the new strain “has no impact on the vaccines” because they remain “just as effective”.

Spahn made the claim citing “talks among experts of European authorities” while referring to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech that is already being administered in several countries including the United States and the UK.

Are there any other mutations of coronavirus?

Apart from the most recent mutation discovered in UK, the D614G mutation had emerged in Europe back in February and later became the globally dominant form of the virus. Another reportedly named A222V, had spread across Europe and was connected to people's summer holidays in Spain.

How have other nations reacted to the spread in UK?

Several countries including India, France, Italy, Canada among others have banned flights from Britain in the wake of the “out of control” situation. France has halted all travels from the UK where the new virus strain can be found across the nation except Northern Ireland. Most recently, a traveller from the UK led Italy to detect the first case of the COVID-19 variant. Germany has also banned the trave from the foreign nation and is slated to last until December 31. Following is the list of nations that have banned travel from UK for at least two weeks in the wake of the situation:

India

Canada

France

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Belgium

Austria

Sweden

Switzerland (halted travel from UK, South Africa)

Bulgaria

Romania

Turkey (banned citizens from Denmark, UK)

Iran

Israel (barred citizens travelling from UK, Denmark and South Africa)

Kuwait

El Salvador

Argentina

Chile

Morocco

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania

Present situation in UK?

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 19 announced strict "Tier 4" curbs in several counties as a measure to contain the spread of the new strain, which experts say, spreads faster than all other previous variants. All non-essential services, including gyms, swimming pools, cinemas, hairdresser shops, and other retail outlets will remain closed in the country. People living in Tier 4 areas are only allowed to leave home for work, childcare purposes, and exercise.

Read - Italy Detects New Strain Of Coronavirus In Person Who Had Returned From UK

Read - Italy, Belgium And Netherlands Ban Flights To And From UK Over New Strain Of COVID-19