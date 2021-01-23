COVID-19: Hong Kong places residents under 48 hour lockdown, initiated testing

In a first, thousands of Hong Kong residents have been put under strict lockdown in a move the curb the spread of coronavirus. With over 9,929 coronavirus cases and 168 reported fatalities, the city-state is battling both a health crisis and political crisis pertaining to the imposition of National Security law. Earlier this week, it reported over 63 new COVID-19 cases in densely populated district of Yau Tsim Mong, marking its fourth outbreak since the pandemic began.

Mandatory testing

The new rules would come into effect on January 24 and would restrict thousands of people living Jordan, Kowloon Peninsula to their homes. All the residents would also be subjected to mandatory testing, which authorities aim to complete under the time frame of 48 hours. Apart from this, another area that has come under the latest regulations is Sham Shui Po district, which is one of the poorest districts in Hong Kong.

" The Government has exercised the power under the Prevention and Control of Disease (Compulsory Testing for Certain Persons) Regulation (Cap. 599J) to make a "restriction-testing declaration" (declaration), by which people (hereafter referred to as "persons subject to compulsory testing") within the specified "restricted area" in Jordan," a press release read.

According to The Post, officials in Sham Shui Po isolated four tenement blocks in the area last Friday, stopping people from entering or leaving those buildings to make sure all residents were quarantined. Both Jordan and Sham Shui Po house working-class population in older flats, which are often subdivided to accommodate more people. It is because of this that health official fears that infection could spread.

Hong Kong has previously avoided lockdowns in the city during the pandemic, with leader Carrie Lam stating in July last year that authorities will avoid taking such “extreme measures” unless it had no other choice. According to Associated Press, the restrictions, which were announced at 4 a.m. in Hong Kong, are expected to end within 48 hours, the government said. It appealed to employers to exercise discretion and avoid docking the salary of employees who have been affected by the restrictions and may not be able to go to work.

(Image Credit: Associated Press)