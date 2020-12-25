COVID-19: Ireland Authorises Pfizer-BioNTech's Vaccine; Inoculation To Begin On Dec 30

The Irish government on December 24 authorised the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced on Friday. While taking to Twitter, Donnelly informed that the first delivery of the vaccine will be on December 26 and the vaccination programme will begin from December 30. The authorisation of the vaccine comes after the Republic of Ireland returned to stricter COVID-19 restrictions on Christmas eve until January 12.

Delighted to report that I’ve just signed the regulation authorising the use of the Pfizer vaccine in Ireland.



First delivery will be St. Stephen’s Day, first vaccinations 30th December.



In what’s been such a tough year for so many, this is really great to see. pic.twitter.com/8cISgeQdXk — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) December 24, 2020

Currently, there have been over 2,190 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland, and a total of 83,073 confirmed cases. Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan had also warned that the country now has the fastest growing incidence rate in the European Union. In a bid to curb the spread of the deadly virus, the Irish government introduced stricter measures, including the closure of non-essential retail.

Under the new measures, restaurants and gastro pubs must close dinning from Christmas Eve and are only permitted to offer takeaway or delivery services. Further, hairdressers, nail bars, cinemas, galleries and museums must also close. The chief medical officer has said that the, unfortunately, none of the indicators of the disease are showing encouraging signs, therefore, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) recommended stricter measures amid warning over the increase in COVID-19 cases.

New COVID-19 restrictions

According to the new measures, From 8.00 pm to 6.00 am there can be no indoor or outdoor gatherings of any kind. This includes no household mixing in private gardens, the health ministry informed. It added that all essential retails must close between the hours of 8.00 pm and 6.00 am. Different households were prohibited to mix at private homes.

Only six people from no more than two households were allowed to meet at a family’s private garden with adherence to the 6 feet apart rule. “You can form one bubble of two households limited to a maximum of 10 people,” the Ireland government informed. This can include children at any one time only. “If anyone within your bubble develops symptoms, all members of the bubble should self-isolate,” the ministry instructed in an advisory. Furthermore, face masks were made mandatory on all public transport, in taxis, private buses, coaches and on aircraft, in train and bus stations, and inside airports.

