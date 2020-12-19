'Magical & Perfect': Ireland Man Proposes To Dart Driver As She Pulls Into Station; Watch

In a heartwarming moment, a man surprised his girlfriend, a train driver by profession by proposing to her on the platform as the train pulled in at a Dublin station. According to footage shared by the Irish Rail on its official Twitter handle, the man named Conor O’Sullivan waited patiently for his girlfriend Paula Carbo Zea with a bunch of flowers and a marriage proposal standee that read, “Will you marry me?” As Paula, a resident of Barcelona according to the PA news agency drove the train to a halt she couldn’t help but notice her boyfriend and his message written on a huge white sign at the platform. “It was magical and perfect,” she told the agency, adding she hadn’t expected that to happen in public.

In the nearly 2 minute footage shared by the rail authorities, as the train screeches to a halt, the woman is seen walking out of the door. The man, Conor can be seen prepared with the props and flowers as he goes down on one knee noticing his partner. The crowd in the vicinity can be heard hooting and cheering for the couple as few others start to capture the priceless moment on the camera. The woman was caught surprised as her boyfriend publicly asked for her hand in marriage with a big smile.

Read: Man Sings Poetical Melody To Bird, Netizens Amazed When It Joins In ‘chirping'

Read: Ryan Seacrest's Absence On 'Live With Kelly And Ryan' This Week Leaves Netizens Worried

💍 Congratulations to Paula, our DART driver and her fiancé Conor on their engagement - and here’s how Paula saw it unfold as she was driving a northbound DART into Pearse!

🎉 Thanks to DART and Pearse Station teams for helping Conor to make it happen! #pearseproposal https://t.co/RBis8cVCAf pic.twitter.com/YZbHlm74Am — Iarnród Éireann #StaySafe (@IrishRail) December 16, 2020

Internet congratulates the couple

Several rail workers gathered around at the Pearse Street station to clap as the woman who accepted the proposal said yes loud and clear. “Congratulations to Paula, our DART driver, and her fiancé Conor on their engagement,” the Irish rail wrote in the caption of the post. It further thanked the team at Pearson and DART that assisted Connor in setting up the proposal standee and helping him execute the plan.

Another eyewitness named Clodagh Maher shot the video from the train to Malahide. Sharing it on Twitter, Maher wrote that while nothing can perk her up after a 13-hour work shift, the sight of the man proposing to the girlfriend at the train station assuredly did. “Thanks so much for sharing this moment. I was so surprised and at the same time excited,” Paula responded on the video. The footage has collectively garnered over 400k views.

Didn’t think anything could perk me up after a busy 13hr shift, and some Gent goes and PROPOSES to his GF driving the incoming train at pearse station. 😍😍😭🙌🏻 @IrishRail #PearseProposal 1/2 pic.twitter.com/wIN0JHPvzV — Clodagh Maher (@Clodagh1990) December 15, 2020

Thank so much for sharing this moment. I was so surprised and at the same time excited. Thank you everyone who was envolve to make this moment beautiful and perfect 😊😍😍 — paula carbó zea (@paulacarbozea) December 15, 2020

What a platform on which to build a marriage! 🙃 — Ricky Joyce (@JoyceRicky) December 16, 2020

😂😂 that was far too organised to be me. Mine was much more a let's go for a walk and I'll figure it out as I go — Colin Dunning (@rexsavage) December 16, 2020

In all my years 😱I’ve never seen a woman dart driver. That’s brilliant. — Susan Leahy (@Susan_Leahy) December 16, 2020

Absolutely brilliant congratulations Paula well done Conor special memories built in the station now for every day at work for Paula pic.twitter.com/SDHudhXlPt — Jay 📵 (@jay_fomoire) December 16, 2020

Congratulations to them both, I can imagine them both in old age telling the story of how they got engaged. And they should also add that they brightened the day of several thousand other people in the process. — Hannah Leamy (@HannahM16911567) December 17, 2020

Omg 2020 just got a silver lining 🥰 wishing you both a Happy & Healthy lifetime together #Loveconquersall 💞🤟🏼💞 — Vanessa O 'Connell She/Her (@VanessaOConnel9) December 16, 2020

Read: Mr Beast Burgers Now Available On UberEats, Here's What Netizens Have To Say

Read: Instagram Crashing For Android Users, Netizens Bombard Twitter With Complaints

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.