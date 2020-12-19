Last Updated:

'Magical & Perfect': Ireland Man Proposes To Dart Driver As She Pulls Into Station; Watch

Man from Ireland waited patiently for his girlfriend with a bunch of flowers and a marriage proposal standee that read, “Will you marry me?".

Ireland

In a heartwarming moment, a man surprised his girlfriend, a train driver by profession by proposing to her on the platform as the train pulled in at a Dublin station. According to footage shared by the Irish Rail on its official Twitter handle, the man named Conor O’Sullivan waited patiently for his girlfriend Paula Carbo Zea with a bunch of flowers and a marriage proposal standee that read, “Will you marry me?” As Paula, a resident of Barcelona according to the PA news agency drove the train to a halt she couldn’t help but notice her boyfriend and his message written on a huge white sign at the platform. “It was magical and perfect,” she told the agency, adding she hadn’t expected that to happen in public. 

In the nearly 2 minute footage shared by the rail authorities, as the train screeches to a halt, the woman is seen walking out of the door. The man, Conor can be seen prepared with the props and flowers as he goes down on one knee noticing his partner. The crowd in the vicinity can be heard hooting and cheering for the couple as few others start to capture the priceless moment on the camera. The woman was caught surprised as her boyfriend publicly asked for her hand in marriage with a big smile. 

Internet congratulates the couple

Several rail workers gathered around at the Pearse Street station to clap as the woman who accepted the proposal said yes loud and clear. “Congratulations to Paula, our DART driver, and her fiancé Conor on their engagement,” the Irish rail wrote in the caption of the post. It further thanked the team at Pearson and DART that assisted Connor in setting up the proposal standee and helping him execute the plan.

Another eyewitness named Clodagh Maher shot the video from the train to Malahide. Sharing it on Twitter, Maher wrote that while nothing can perk her up after a 13-hour work shift, the sight of the man proposing to the girlfriend at the train station assuredly did. “Thanks so much for sharing this moment. I was so surprised and at the same time excited,” Paula responded on the video. The footage has collectively garnered over 400k views. 

